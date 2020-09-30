Yeatts' 2-run homer ties school record as Lady Horns beat Sulphur

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

LONE GROVE — With a district title already clinched, the Lone Grove High School softball team honored its seniors Tuesday by starting all six in the lineup. A few of them even received a curtain call and they were sent out on top with a 7-2 win over Sulphur at Glenn Wendt Field.

“Senior Night gets to recognize the girls for the work they put in and how much they’ve meant to this program,” said Lady Horns head coach Jimmy Miller. “We get to celebrate them a little bit today. It was pretty cool to get to honor them and get another win. And it was awesome to let some of them get some at-bats.”

Kylie Bangert, Emily Burns, Noa Dodson, Emmy Guthrie, Kali Henry and Braley Kott are the six seniors and they combined for five hits and two RBIs, while Guthrie struck out 13 and walked none in seven innings of work.

The group was instrumental in the victory, but junior Chloe Yeatts stole the show as her two-run home run in the sixth tied the school record for homers in a season.

“(Chloe is) hitting the ball well, seeing the ball well,” Miller said. “It’s fun to watch.”

Yeatts wasn’t the only one to find success at the plate though. Malea McMurtrey and Lexi Meadows combined for three hits and three RBIs in the top two spots of the lineup.

Yeatts bats third and the trio put on a show with five of Lone Grove’s 10 base knocks.

“We’re pretty fortunate that one through nine in our lineup are pretty good,” Miller said. “But yes, the top of the lineup are the ones you rely on a lot of the times pretty heavily. And of course, they usually come through.”

The Lady Bulldogs weren’t as fortunate as Kinlee Duck’s single in the sixth was their first base hit of the evening. Sulphur carried that over to the seventh with three more base knocks, highlighted by Owen West’s two-run homer.

“We just couldn’t get anything going early,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Heath Gilbert. “We made contact a little bit, but right to them. If we get that third out of the sixth inning, then they don’t score those other three runs and the game ends up being 4-2. But that’s just the way it goes.

“We like playing Lone Grove – Jimmy (Miller) does a great job with those girls,” Gilbert continued. “They’re always a good team and they’re very exceptionally good this year. We wanted to come over and compete before we got to regionals.”

Sulphur gets to host regionals this season for the first time in three years. The Lady Bulldogs open play at noon Thursday against Prague.

Meanwhile, the Lady Horns hit the road to battle Durant at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by a contest with Broken Arrow at Oklahoma Christian on Friday. Lone Grove then hosts regionals next Thursday and Friday.