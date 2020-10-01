Regional roundup: Lady Comets come up short against Davis

Beau Bearden

DICKSON — All of the pieces were in place for the Dickson High School softball team to write a storybook ending to the 2020 campaign.

But sometimes life throws a curveball and the Lady Comets experienced that misfortune Thursday with a season-ending 8-1 setback to Davis in Regional 4 of Class 3A.

“We didn’t string hits together all at once,” said Dickson head coach Kristin Williams. “We had several good hits here and there, but not all at once. Today just wasn’t our day. We’re a better ball team than we were today. Unfortunately, it was a bad day to not be at our best.”

The ending was the toughest for Kayden Barton, Kourtney Clark, Graci Idleman and Lacie Winchester as the group of seniors saw this chapter of their lives come to a close.

Dickson still has a lot to be proud of after finishing 15-7 overall, highlighted by an 8-2 district mark that clinched a District 3A-4 crown.

That finish allowed Dickson to host a regional for the first time since 2004, but that’s where the story ended.

“It has been a very, very long time since this program has went to regionals,” Williams said. “I could not be more proud of these girls.”

And even in victory, Davis head coach Tylor Lampkin took a moment to give the Lady Comets their due following a successful season.

“Hats off to them, (Dickson) won the district down here and they’re a really, really good ball team,” Lampkin said. “The ball just fell our way today. We put the ball in play and forced the issue a little bit.”

It took some time for the Lady Wolves to find their spark though. Neither team could scratch across a run until the third inning when Lexi Ryan laced an RBI single to score Mykala Dodds.

Dickson answered with a run of its own in the top of the fourth when Makenna Day hit an RBI single to plate Shelby Beard.

However, things turned south for the Lady Comets in the bottom half of the fourth as Davis racked up four runs and that was plenty for the win.

“After losing to a good Heritage Hall team earlier in the day, we came back and gave ourselves a chance and competed,” Lampkin said. “That’s what I tell my kids every day — ‘I don’t care about the score, as long as we just compete.' If we compete our butt off, that’s all I ask every time.”

Lexi Ryan led the Lady Wolves’ offense with three hits and three RBIs, highlighted by a two-run double in the fourth. Charlee Donaho and Kourtney Randell each notched a two-run single, while leadoff hitter Paige Miller connected on a double in the sixth.

Davis is back in action at noon Friday in an elimination game against Kellyville.

“We just want to compete and we’re getting a chance to do that,” Lampkin said. “We get a chance to come back and do it (Friday) and hopefully we just keep on making people press a little bit.”

Class 3A, Regional 3

Sulphur 8, Kingston 1

At Sulphur, the Lady Bulldogs put themselves in a great position to advance to the Class 3A State Tournament by tallying back-to-back wins Friday during Regional 3.

Sulphur opened the day with a 10-0 shutout of Prague before notching a 5-1 win over Kingston.

The Lady Bulldogs used a balanced attack in their win over Kingston as Kinlee Duck, Ally Dixon and Harley Beesley each notched two hits. Owen West finished with a base knock and two RBIs, while Shallen Mershon drove in a run.

Amera Garner struck out four and walked none in a complete game effort.

It was more of the same against Prague as Sulphur scored seven runs in the first three innings to advance to the next round.

Dixon went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Duck tallied two hits and an RBI. Beesley picked up the win in the circle after striking out two in six innings of work.

The Lady Bulldogs return to the field at 2 p.m. Friday against either Prague or Kingston. Either team would have to beat Sulphur twice to advance to the state tournament.

Class A Regional

Ringling 8, Velma-Alma 3

At Caddo, the Lady Devils started off regional play with a bang by knocking off Velma-Alma 8-3. Ringling wasn’t as fortunate in its next game, falling 13-0 to Caddo.

Jessi Lester led the offense against Velma-Alma as she went 3-for-4, highlighted by two triples and three RBIs.

Bri Wright also finished with three hits, while Brooke Fuston and Hadon Wade each tallied two base knocks. Jordan Furr added a two-run double and Meghan Roberts went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Class 2A, Regional 2

Hobart 11, Healdton 1

At Hobart, the Lady Bulldogs scored the first run of the game Friday, but couldn’t keep it going in an 11-1 setback.

Ramsey Webb paced the offense with two hits, while Brynli Tucker and Ciera Patty each finished with a base knock.