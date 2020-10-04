Softball roundup: Sulphur wins regional to advance to state

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It may have taken two games Friday, but the Sulphur High School softball team took care of business at home to advance to the Class 3A State Tournament with a 13-3 victory over Kingston in five innings.

The Lady Bulldogs took an early lead in the opening game, but they couldn’t hold on in an 11-8 setback that forced a winner-take-all game for a spot in the postseason.

Shallen Mershon was the hero of the afternoon as her three-run homer in the fifth inning gave Sulphur the 10-run win. Mershon finished Game 2 with three hits and six RBIs, highlighted by her homer and a two-run double in the fourth.

Ally Dixon tallied two hits and drove in a run, while Owen West added a pair of base knocks. Meredith Jones and Amera Garner each finished with two RBIs. Paisley Runyan rounded out the top performers with a hit and an RBI.

Garner struck out three and walked four in five innings of work.

The Lady Bulldogs open the state tournament on Thursday.

Plainview 12, Bethany 0

At Plainview, the Lady Indians had little issue Saturday in sweeping a pair of bi-district games against Bethany. Plainview won the opener 11-1 and followed it up with a 12-0 shutout to advance to regionals.

Riley Grant was unstoppable in the circle in the opener as she tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to help propel the Lady Indians to victory. Grant also helped her own cause with a solo homer.

Riley Lee added a pair of doubles and drove in two runs, while Brooklyn Charnock hit a two-run double. Lexi Hackney finished with a pair of base knocks and an RBI and the trio of Taryn Martin, Logan Lee and Brinkley Campbell each drove in a run.

It was more of the same in Game 2 as Plainview only had to play three innings, thanks to Grant, Hackney and Brooklyn Stricker combining for six hits and five RBIs. Grant led the way with her second homer of the day, this time a two-run shot and also hit an RBI double.

Riley Lee added a three-run double, while Logan Lee connected on a two-run double. Grant struck out five and walked two in three innings of work.

The Lady Indians advance to regionals, which start Thursday.

Kellyville 4, Davis 2

At Dickson, the Lady Wolves battled to the final out Friday but had their season come to an end with a 4-2 setback to Kellyville in Regional 4.

Davis took a 2-0 lead after four frames, but the Ponies responded with a pair of runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth and seventh to clinch a postseason berth.

Charlie Donaho led the offense with an RBI double, while Kourtney Randall also tallied a double. Lexi Ryan, Logan Pruitt and Ayanna Miller each finished with a base knock.

Randall struck out six and walked one in a complete game effort.

Velma-Alma 8, Ringling 0

At Caddo, the Lady Devils fell into an early hole Friday and couldn’t dig their way out in a season-ending 8-0 loss at a Class A Regional

Jessi Lester, Sydney Southward, Bri Wright, Brooke Fuston and Hadon Wade each tallied a base hit to pace the offense.

Meghan Roberts struck out eight and walked three in seven innings of work.

Calera 12, Healdton 2

At Hobart, the Lady Bulldogs were within striking distance after two innings Friday, but a four-run third proved to be their downfall in a 12-2 setback in Regional 2 of Class 2A.

Kristen Jones and Harleigh Veal each drove a run, while Ramsey Webb and Hannah Hoggard tallied a base knock apiece.

Lizzy Wolf struck out five in six innings in the circle.