Roundup: Lady Horns keep it rolling; Plainview and Sulphur tally wins, while Ardmore's season ends

LONE GROVE — Most squads depend on the top of the lineup to spark the offense in a crucial game, especially in the postseason.

That isn’t always the case though, and the Lone Grove High School softball team proved it Thursday as the bottom four hitters accounted for more than half of the offense in an 8-0 win over Newcastle during a Class 4A Regional.

“The good thing about our team is when one part is struggling, the other part steps up,” said Lady Horns senior Emmy Guthrie. “That’s why we’ve been successful this year.”

It also helps that Guthrie was in the circle as she tossed a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts to keep Newcastle in check.

However, Guthrie needed run support and the group of Jordan Ramsay, Noa Dodson, Mattie Roj and Emily Burns combined for eight hits and six RBIs. Ramsay led the way with a perfect 4-for-4 performance, but Dodson provided the fireworks with a two-run homer in the seventh.

“When (Noa) squares it up, that ball will fly,” said Lone Grove head coach Jimmy Miller. “It was awesome to see her hit a bomb right there.”

It wasn’t all Dodson and the bottom half of the lineup though.

Lady Horns leadoff hitter Malea McMurtrey went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, while Guthrie, Lexi Meadows and Chloe Yeatts each tallied a base knock.

It was more of the same earlier in the day as Lone Grove connected on 19 hits in a 16-0 shutout of Anadarko. All nine Lady Horns starters finished with a base knock, as Meadows and Logan Ketchum combined for six hits and four RBIs.

Yeatts added two base knocks and drove in three runs, while Ramsay and Guthrie each finished with a pair of hits. McMurtrey homered on one her two base knocks to round out the top performers.

Guthrie threw three innings of perfect ball with eight strikeouts, while Emma Wilson tossed two innings of relief with four strikeouts.

“Emma came in and pitched lights out,” Guthrie said. “You can’t ask for anything better than that. She was awesome. It saved my arm for the second game.”

The Lady Horns are back in action at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 against Newcastle or Purcell. A win would clinch a spot in the 4A State Tournament, while a loss would force a winner-take-all contest at 3 p.m. against the same team.

“This is the time of the year — it’s like Christmas,” Guthrie said. “We’re just playing play by play and inning by inning, trying to get to the next day.”

Class 4A, Regional 4

Plainview 5, Weatherford 1

At Tecumseh, the Lady Indians kicked off regional play with a bang Thursday by scoring three runs in the seventh to knock off Weatherford 5-1.

Plainview couldn’t keep it rolling in the next game though, falling to Tecumseh 3-1.

Taryn Martin led the Lady Indians against Weatherford with two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs, while Riley Lee and Dalia Daniels finished with a pair of base knocks apiece.

Brooklyn Charnock and Logan Lee each drove in a run.

Plainview looks to keep its season alive at 11 a.m. Friday against Bridge Creek.

Class 3A State Tournament

Sulphur 7, Henryetta 3

At Shawnee, the Lady Bulldogs scored four early runs Thursday and never looked back in a 7-3 win over Henryetta.

Meredith Jones led the offense with two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, while Harley Harley Beesley added a pair of base knocks, including a two-run homer.

Owen West also finished with two hits and drove in a run, while Ally Dixon, Shallen Mershon and Paisley Runyan each connected on a base knock.

Beesley picked up the win in the circle after striking out three in a complete-game effort.

Sulphur looks to advance to the state title game when the Lady Bulldogs battle defending state champion Tishomingo at noon Friday at FireLake Fields.

The 3A State Championship is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Class 5A, Regional 1

Carl Albert 11, Ardmore 1

At Carl Albert, the Lady Tigers had their season come to an end Wednesday with a pair of losses to Carl Albert and Noble. Ardmore lost 11-1 to Noble in the opener and then dropped an 11-1 loss to Carl Albert.

Honeyzti Jefferson tallied two hits against Noble for the only base knocks of the game.

The Lady Tigers fared better in the second game, as Brooklyn Coronado went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jacy Johnson also finished with two hits, while Angelina Bruner and Avery Lowe each connected on a base knock.