Beard, Winchester lead Dickson's all-district honorees

It’s no secret the Dickson High School had one of its best seasons in 2020 after finishing 15-7 overall and 8-2 in district. That mark not only gave the Lady Comets a District 3A-4 crown, but they also hosted a regional for the first time since 2004.

That success was noticed as five Lady Comets garnered all-district honors, along with Dickson head coach Kristin Williams.

Shelby Beard was selected as the District 3A-4 Player of the Year, while Lacie Winchester was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

The duo was also selected to the all-district team along with teammates Graci Idleman and Kayden Barton. Emily Nogueira garnered Honorable Mention, while Williams was selected as District 3A-4 Coach of the Year.

Beard and Winchester were instrumental in the Lady Comets’ success as the pitcher-catcher battery.

Beard tallied a 1.96 earned run average with 112 strikeouts in the circle, while hitting .416 at the plate with 12 doubles and 26 RBIs during her sophomore campaign.

Winchester notched 134 putouts and committed just one error. The senior also caught 16 batters stealing and notched a .993 fielding percentage.

Winchester was dangerous at the plate with a .387 batting average, highlighted by eight doubles, four home runs and 21 RBIs. She stole 17 bases and tallied a .680 slugging percentage.

Idleman was selected as a co-first baseman after she hit .402 with six doubles and 13 RBIs. The senior also had a fielding percentage of .897 and committed just three errors.

Barton was honored as a utility player during a senior campaign where she hit .379 with nine RBIs and seven stolen bases. She finished with a .952 fielding percentage and tallied only one error.