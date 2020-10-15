Lady Horns shut out Bristow, advance to semis of 4A State Tourney

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

For the third time in four years, the Lone Grove High School softball team is returning to the semifinals of the 4A State Tournament. The Lady Horns advanced to the next round with a 4-0 shutout of Bristow on Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

"We battled some nerves early on — made some mistakes and stuff that we don't normally do," said Lone Grove head coach Jimmy Miller. "Their pitcher (McKenna Ingram) kept us off balance, but we pulled through and put some runs together. Of course, Emmy (Guthrie) threw well and we played pretty good defense. We live to play (Friday)."

Guthrie tossed a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts and also finished with three RBIs to lead the Lady Horns.

Chloe Yeatts drove in a run on an error, while Lexi Meadows went 2-for-4 and Mattie Roj hit a double. Malea McMurtrey and Jordan Ramsay each finished with a base knock to round out the top performers.

The game was scoreless for the first two innings before Lone Grove plated three runs in the third. And all three scored via Bristow errors.

Yeatts stepped up to the plate with one out in the third and reached first base on an error that allowed Roj to score for a 1-0 lead. Guthrie was up next and advanced to first on an error that sent McMurtrey and Meadows home for a 3-0 advantage.

Guthrie hit an RBI single in the fifth that accounted for the final tally.

The Lady Horns are back in action at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16 against Hilldale. Lone Grove notched a 4-1 win over the Lady Hornets on Sept. 18 at the Durant Tournament.

"(Hilldale) is familiar with us and we're familiar with them," Miller said. "...They'll be ready for us."

The winner advances to the 4A State Championship game, which is set for noon Saturday, Oct. 17.