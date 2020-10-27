Ardmore, Lone Grove and Plainview softball teams earn all-district honors

Beau Bearden

It’s no easy task to compete in District 5A-1, which features some of the top squads in Oklahoma. The Ardmore High School softball team knows that after battling through a grueling 2020 season against state tournament teams Eisenhower and Carl Albert, the latter of which was state runner-up

The Lady Tigers’ valiant effort was noticed though, as two athletes were selected to the all-district team.

Avery Lowe picked up first-team honors at shortstop, while Shakira Smith was also named to the first team as an outfielder.

Lowe, who's committed to Seminole State College, hit .479 during her senior campaign and finished with a .858 fielding percentage. Smith, also a senior, batted .490 and tallied a .926 fielding percentage.

District 4A-2

The Lone Grove High School softball team had a 2020 season to remember as the Lady Horns went 32-3, won a 4A Regional and advanced to the 4A State Championship game for the second time in four years.

While Lone Grove came up short in its title quest, the overall success didn’t go unnoticed as seven Lady Horns earned all-district honors.

Lone Grove’s Emmy Guthrie led the way as the District 4A-2 Player of the Year, while Chloe Yeatts was selected as Offensive Player of the Year and Lexi Meadows was Co-Defensive Player of the Year with Chickasha’s Allyson Arthur.

Guthrie tossed 163 innings in the circle during her senior campaign and finished with a record of 28-2. She struck out 310 and tallied 20 shutout wins and eight no-hitters. She also added 46 hits at the plate and drove in 29 runs with a .484 batting average.

Yeatts, a junior catcher, batted .458 with 15 doubles, 10 homers and 66 RBIs. Meadows was a force at the plate with a .438 batting average, highlighted by 19 runs batted in and seven doubles.

Plainview also had a number of honorees, led by Riley Grant earning District 4A-2 Pitcher of the Year honors. Brooklyn Charnock was named to the first team at pitcher along with Riley Lee (third base) and utility players Brinkley Campbell and Taryn Martin.

Grant was dominant in the circle during her junior year, striking out 133 with five no-hitters and an 11-5 record. She also notched five shutouts in 93.1 innings pitched with a 1.50 ERA.

Charnock, a freshman, was also instrumental in the circle with 100 strikeouts, six shutouts and a record of 11-7. She finished with a 2.02 ERA in 103.2 innings in the circle.

Lee hit .423 with 12 doubles, 30 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. She also had a .945 fielding percentage. Campbell committed just three errors in the outfield and finished with a .373 batting average, 11 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Martin tallied a .934 fielding percentage and hit .346 with 14 doubles and 20 runs batted in.

Lone Grove also had a number of first-team honorees, including Noa Dodson (second base), Jordan Ramsay (outfield) and utility athletes Malea McMurtrey and Logan Ketchum

Dodson hit .408 with 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs, while also driving in 34 runs during her senior season.

Ramsay, a junior, batted .551 with 23 RBIs and eight doubles, while McMurtrey drove in 19 and hit .500 during her junior campaign. Ketchum added 36 RBIs, three homes runs and a .455 batting average.

Madill’s Abby Tierney and Emilie Johnson rounded out the area selections as utility players.