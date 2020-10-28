Sulphur, Davis combine for 16 all-district selections

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It’s safe to say the Davis and Sulphur high school softball teams had successful 2020 seasons, highlighted by the Lady Bulldogs advancing to the semifinals of the 3A State Tournament.

The overall success didn’t go unnoticed as Sulphur’s Shallen Mershon was selected as District 3A-3 Player of the Year after finishing with a .483 batting average along with a team-high 53 RBIs and five home runs.

Meanwhile, Davis’ Kourtney Randell and Sulphur’s Harley Beesley were named Co-Pitchers of the Year.

It was a similar scenario for Offensive Player of the Year as Sulphur’s Kinlee Duck and Davis’ Paige Miller shared the honor. Duck batted .483 with 16 doubles, eight triples and drove in 24 runs, while Miller played an important role as leadoff hitter for the Lady Wolves.

Davis’ Gracie Eggleston rounded out the top honorees as Defensive Player of the Year. The senior catcher was instrumental behind the plate as the Lady Wolves went 22-13 and advanced to a regional championship game.

Sulphur’s Amera Garner and Davis’ Charlee Donaho were named to the all-district first team as pitchers, while Sulphur’s Codi Reid was selected as a catcher.

The Lady Bulldogs also had Owen West (first base) and Ally Dixon (second base) honored along with Meredith Jones in the outfield.

The Davis duo of Lexi Ryan and Ayanna Miller were also first-team selections in the outfield.

Sulphur’s Paisley Runyan and Davis’ Alexis Barnes were honored as utility athletes, while Sulphur’s Heath Gilbert was named Coach of the Year.