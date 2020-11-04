Ardmore, Lone Grove and Sulphur earn all-state softball honors

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

A season is full of long hours of hard work and dedication. It doesn't always lead to victory, but the commitment is usually noticed once the dust settles.

That's the case for six local athletes who were named to the 2020 Oklahoma All-State Fast Pitch softball team.

Ardmore’s Shakira Smith was selected to the first team as a utility player, while Avery Lowe was named to the second team.

Smith batted .490 and tallied a .926 fielding percentage during her senior year. Lowe, also a senior, hit .479 and finished with a .858 fielding percentage

Lone Grove’s Emmy Guthrie and Noa Dodson were also selected to the all-state team after helping lead the Lady Horns to the 4A State Championship game for the second time in four years.

Guthrie tossed 163 innings in the circle during her senior campaign and finished with a record of 28-2. She struck out 310 and tallied 20 shutout wins and eight no-hitters.

Dodson hit .408 with 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs. She also drove in 34 runs during her senior season.

Sulphur’s Shallen Mershon and Kinlee Duck rounded out the area all-state selections.

Mershon finished with .483 batting average along with a team-high 53 RBIs and five home runs. Duck batted .483 with 16 doubles, eight triples and drove in 24 runs.

All-Region

Guthrie, Dodson and Emily Burns were selected to the all-region team for Region 7. Guthrie was named as a pitcher, while Dodson was honored as a middle infielder and Burns as a utility player.

Plainview’s Lexi Hackney along with Dickson’s Kayden Barton, Jaci Jones and Lacie Winchester were also selected to the all-region team.