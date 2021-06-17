Area youth learn fundamentals during Lady Horns softball camp

It never hurts to work on fundamentals, especially for younger athletes who plan to compete at the high school level.

A number of area fifth- through eighth-grade students gained that knowledge firsthand Thursday during the Lady Horns softball camp led by new Lone Grove coach Dennis Furr.

“It’s good to see those kids and get to teach them some drills that you expect in practice,” Furr said. “It was also really good to see the talent level out there that’s coming up. Lone Grove has always been good in softball and that’s not going to stop anytime soon.”

The camp should go a long way in helping that cause as the athletes focused on hitting, baserunning and other important basics. However, it wasn’t all about that, as the younger students also gained knowledge from current Lady Horns.

“With a tradition like this, I’m sure those younger girls in Lone Grove have grown up every year looking up to the high school girls,” Furr said. “Just like the high school girls that are here right now. I’m sure the high school teams that were here when they were little, they probably looked up to them. That’s part of having a great tradition — those kids get here, and they expect to win.”

And that mentality was a big reason why Furr applied to become the Lady Horns coach. Lone Grove softball has a history of success, highlighted by two trips to the Class 4A State Championship in the past four seasons.

“This softball program is a job that I’ve always had my eye on and considered one of the better ones in Oklahoma,” Furr said. “This is a great opportunity for me. And we’re just hoping that we can take the program to another level. Start bringing home some of those gold trophies.”

The Lady Horns haven’t brought home a state championship since 2004, but Furr knows they have the talent to make another deep playoff run. Lone Grove did lose six seniors from the 2020 squad, but the new coach isn't worried.

“We’re going to have quality talent at every position,” Furr said. “You graduate some seniors, but every year in a program like this, you’re going to graduate some good players. We’re looking forward to the challenge of being better than last year. And we have the right fit and the right group of kids. We have a chance to go and win one more game than last year.”