Lone Grove grad Emmy Guthrie named Gatorade Oklahoma Softball Player of the Year

CHICAGO — In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade has selected Emmy Guthrie of Lone Grove High School as its 2020-21 Gatorade Oklahoma Softball Player of the Year.

Guthrie is the second Gatorade Oklahoma Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Lone Grove High School, joining Misty Flesher in 2006-07.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Guthrie as Oklahoma’s best high school softball player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Guthrie joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Cat Osterman (2000-01, Cy Spring High School, Texas), Kelsey Stewart (2009-10, Arkansas City High School, Kan.), Carley Hoover (2012-13, D.W. Daniel High School, South Carolina), Jenna Lilley (2012-13, Hoover High School, Ohio), Morgan Zerkle (2012-13, Cabell Midland High School, West Virginia) and Rachel Garcia (2014-15, Highland High School, California).

The 5-foot-10 senior right-handed pitcher led the Longhorns (32-3) to the Class 4A state championship game this past season. Guthrie posted a 28-2 record with a 0.69 ERA, walking just 24 batters in 163 innings pitched, while striking out 310.

An All-State selection and the District Player of the Year, she batted .484 with 29 RBI. She is ranked as the nation’s No. 22 recruit in the Class of 2021 by Extra Inning Softball.

Guthrie has volunteered locally on behalf of the Carter County children’s shelter and the Ardmore Soup Kitchen.

“Emmy Guthrie is a great competitor who never got rattled,” said Blake Stringer, head coach at Blanchard High. “When a power pitcher can throw four pitches, including a change-up, for strikes in any count, it makes her very hard to beat.”

Guthrie has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball on scholarship at the University of Oklahoma this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which works with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Guthrie joins recent Gatorade Oklahoma Softball Players of the Year McKenzie Wagoner (2019-20, Newcastle High School), Macy McAdoo (2018-19, Tuttle High School), Olivia Rains (2017-18, Pryor High School), and Sydney Sherrill (2016-17, Southmoore High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Guthrie has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing.

Guthrie is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.

To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations. Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.

To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate student-athletes, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com.