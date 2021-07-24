Jones returns to alma mater to lead Dickson softball and baseball

As Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz famously repeated, ‘There’s no place like home.”

Britt Jones didn’t need to say it more than once though, as the 2010 Dickson High School graduate quickly grabbed the role as head coach of two programs at his alma mater.

“When I saw the baseball and softball jobs were both open, I jumped on it,” Jones said. “I wanted to come back home and try to inject some life into both of these programs a little bit. I went to school here when coach (David) Gardner was pumping out all-staters left and right. We kind of want to get back to that, where we’re competing in regionals and we’re pumping out all-staters like we used to and all that stuff.”

And Jones has already proven he’s dedicated to that goal as there’s now a sign on the home dugout with Dickson’s all-state honorees. He hopes to add more to that list, and it shouldn’t be too difficult as the Lady Comets have a number of talented athletes returning from a squad that went 16-9 in 2020.

However, Jones has his sights set on an even better 2021 campaign, especially considering his reputation at quickly turning a team into a title contender.

“Coming into a new program has never scared me,” Jones said. “Before I got to Healdton baseball, they had won four games in two years. Then in year two, we were 22-5 and one win away from the state tournament. It’s something I’ve never really shied away from. I like a challenge. And these girls do, too.”

Dickson will have quite the challenge too, as the Lady Comets make the jump to Class 4A. Only time will tell how the squad fares against tougher competition, but Jones' familiarity with southern Oklahoma should help with the transition.

“I think knowing the girls, the coaches and all of that in the area is huge,” Jones said. “You know more of a team’s strengths and you know some of their weaknesses. I graduated from here and haven’t went too far. I was coach (Joel) Bradberry’s assistant over at Healdton for three years. We were playing teams in the area the whole time. I’ve been in this area and I think it’s a big-time advantage.”