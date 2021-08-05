The most intriguing high school softball games to watch during the 2021 season

With the softball season right around the corner, it’s a good time to list the most intriguing games to watch during the 2021 campaign. The area is highlighted by five squads — Dickson, Lone Grove, Madill, Plainview and Sulphur — that will battle each other in District 4A-3.

But don’t forget about Ardmore, the lone area school in Class 5A, along with other teams such as Davis, Healdton, Marietta, Ringling and Wilson.

The 2021 season opens Monday, Aug. 9 and here’s a rundown of the games to watch:

AUGUST

Aug. 9/10 – LCC Tournament

Dickson, Lone Grove, Madill, Marietta, Plainview and Sulphur kick off the year in Tishomingo at the Lake Country Conference Tournament. It’ll be a good opportunity to see a number of area squads in one sitting and likely against one another.

Aug. 10 – El Reno at Ardmore

This one will be about revenge as the Lady Tigers look to open district play with a victory. El Reno won the first meeting a year ago, but Ardmore will have a game under its belt this time as the Lady Tigers travel to Ada the day before.

Aug. 12 – Pauls Valley at Lone Grove

The Lady Horns were scheduled to host Pauls Valley in 2020, but the game was canceled. This will be Lone Grove’s home opener and it should give fans a chance to see how the squad adjusts after losing six seniors to graduation.

Aug. 13 – Dickson at Wilson

It was all Lady Comets a year ago as they cruised to a 9-1 victory at home. This matchup is much earlier in the season though, and the Lady Eagles will look for revenge against a squad that’s now in Class 4A.

Aug. 16 – Sulphur at Dickson

The two teams didn’t meet in 2020, but that changes this season as district rivals. The Lady Comets will have home-field advantage on their side, as they look to hold off the Lady Bulldogs. The squads face off again Sept. 13 in Sulphur.

Aug. 17 – Madill at Plainview

The Lady Indians battle Marlow in their home opener the day before, but this will be a more intriguing matchup as it counts this season. Plainview will look to carry over last season’s success as it tallied shutouts in both matchups. There will also be a rematch Sept. 7 in Madill.

Aug. 23 – Dickson at Plainview

It wasn’t much of a contest a year ago when the Lady Indians cruised to a 10-0 victory, but the added pressure of a district matchup should make things interesting. The teams meet again Sept. 9 in Dickson.

Aug. 24 – Plainview at Lone Grove

This will likely be one of the biggest games of the year as the Lady Horns look to take down their crosstown rivals. The Lady Indians dropped both matchups last season, but it could be more competitive in 2021, especially with a rematch on Sept. 14 in Plainview.

Aug. 30 – Lone Grove at Dickson

As a new face in Class 4A, the Lady Comets will find out how they stack up against a difficult opponent. The Lady Horns then welcome Dickson to town on Sept. 20.

Aug. 31 – Sulphur at Plainview

The Lady Indians look for revenge against a new district foe as the Lady Bulldogs won last year’s meeting by a 6-4 margin. But no matter what happens, the squads meet again Sept. 20 in Sulphur.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2 – Marietta at Dickson

The contest won’t have any district implications, but bragging rights will be on the line. The Lady Comets easily cruised to victory during a pair of matchups in 2020, by scores of 17-2 and 10-0.

Sept. 9 – Healdton at Ardmore

This game proved to be a thriller a year ago as the Lady Tigers held on for 6-5 victory in extra innings. There’s no guarantee that will happen again, but it should be worth the watch.

Sept. 14 – Madill at Dickson

Another new district opponent, but familiar face as the Lady Comets look to continue their success after cruising past Madill 13-3 a year ago. There won’t be just one game in 2021 though, as the Lady Wildcats host a contest on Sept. 21.

Sept. 20 – Davis at Marietta

The Lady Wolves and Lady Indians aren't too far from each other, but they didn’t battle last season. That changes in 2021 and it’ll count in a pair of District 3A-2 contests as the two squads meet again a day later in Davis.

Sept. 21 – Healdton at Ringling

This should be an intriguing matchup as Lady Blue Devils head coach Jeremy Bates battles the squad he coached in 2020. The late matchup also gives the two teams plenty of time to prepare.

Sept. 23 – Eisenhower at Ardmore

The Lady Tigers couldn’t figure out Eisenhower last season as they dropped a pair of games. The two play in Lawton on Sept. 7, but this game will be closer to home and should be important as the regular season comes to a close.

OCTOBER

Oct. 1 – Carl Albert at Lone Grove

The two squads didn’t face off a year ago, but the Lady Horns should be put to the test against this Class 5A opponent. Carl Albert finished 2020 with a 25-15 overall record and advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament.

Oct. 5 – Norman at Plainview

The Lady Indians don’t often battle Class 6A squads, but they’ll do so at home this season. Plainview won last year's matchup 2-1 when the teams met in Norman.