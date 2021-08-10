Softball roundup: Dickson beats Sulphur in walk-off fashion

It was a thrilling start to the season Monday as the Dickson High School softball team defeated Sulphur 4-3 in walk-off fashion during the Lake Country Conference Tournament in Tishomingo.

Cailey Fryar was the hero as the freshman’s hard ground ball forced an error and allowed Shelby Beard to score the game-winning run. The Lady Comets tied the game the batter before as Emily Nogueira scored on a wild pitch.

Meanwhile, Beard tossed a gem in the circle as the junior finished with seven strikeouts and no walks in five innings of work.

Taelynn Holbrook drove in Dickson’s lone run of the game as she hit an RBI double, while Fryar, Nogueira, Makenna Day and Riley Mays each tallied a base knock.

Lone Grove 12, Kingston 0

At LCC Tournament, the Lady Horns took care of business quickly Monday in a 12-0 victory over Kingston in three innings.

Lexi Meadows led off the game with a solo homer, while Nay Nay Turner added a three-run shot later in the first inning. Malea McMurtrey went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Mattie Roj and KJ Tudor also drove in two runs apiece.

Logan Ketchum hit a triple for one of her two hits and Jordan Ramsay also added a pair of base knocks.

Emma Wilson struck out three and allowed one hit in two innings, while Kadence Lampkin notched two strikeouts in an inning of relief.

Wilson 8, Thackerville 3

At Wilson, the Lady Eagles picked up their first win of the 2021 season on Monday as they flew past Thackerville 8-3.

Kalyn Forsythe led Wilson’s offense with a perfect 3-for-3 day, highlighted by a double and two RBIs. Mary Anna Bates added two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, while Avery Wharton was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Ally Powell picked up the win as she struck out two in five innings of work.

The Lady Eagles dropped a 6-4 decision to Waurika earlier in the day as they were outhit by a 11-5 margin.