Softball roundup: Lone Grove wins championship at LCC Tournament

It’s safe to say taking first place in a tournament is one of the best ways to kick off a season. You don’t have to tell that to the Lone Grove High School softball team, as the Lady Horns won three games in two days to win the championship at the Lake Country Conference Tournament.

Lone Grove cruised past Tishomingo 5-0 on Tuesday night in the title game, ending the contest in four innings.

Malea McMurtrey went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in a run, while Nay Nay Turner added an RBI double in the first inning. Logan Ketchum and Chole Yeatts also notched RBIs as the Lady Horns outhit Tishomingo by a 10-1 margin.

Kadence Lampkin picked up the win as she tossed a one-hitter with three strikeouts in four innings of work.

Lone Grove held off Plainview 6-2 earlier in the day to advance to the championship game. Ketchum led the way with a three-run double, while Lexi Meadows and Turner each added an RBI double.

Emma Wilson was victorious in the circle as she struck out six in four frames.

The Lady Horns (3-0) are back in action Friday, Aug. 13 at the Broken Arrow Festival.

Wilson 3, Healdton 1

At Wilson, it was a close one, but the Lady Eagles used a two-run fifth inning Tuesday to hold off Healdton for a 3-1 win.

Ally Powell tossed a five-hitter with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Kalyn Forsythe led the way offensively with three RBIs and a pair of doubles, while Ashton Baker tallied a hit and scored twice.

Wilson (2-1) travels to Ardmore on Thursday, Aug. 12 for a 5:30 p.m. contest.