Camie McGahey overcomes curveball to pursue her passion with Dickson softball

Camie McGahey has always had a passion for softball, but life threw her a curveball and it shifted her path in a different direction. It’s safe to say it could have stayed that way unless first-year Dickson head coach Britt Jones helped bring her back to the diamond.

“I did play softball my freshman year, but I ended up getting hurt and took two years off,” McGahey said. “Coach Jones asked me to come back. I came to a practice and I fell in love with the game again. He made it a big change in my life.”

Jones wouldn’t have it any other way, as he couldn’t stand seeing a talented softball player like McGahey walking the halls on campus.

“As soon as I got the job, I knew I had to get her out there on the field,” Jones said. "She's been nothing but awesome for us. She's the first one to put bags up when she needs to, she's the first one to gather softballs and she's the first one to be there for everybody."

Dedication isn't the only quality she brings to the Lady Comets though, as she's also provided a spark at the plate. That was evident last week when she tallied four RBIs during an 8-1 victory over Ringling.

However, she didn’t find that success right off the bat.

“She was struggling early in the year and I even heard her talk a little bit about, ‘Maybe I should be dropped down the lineup,’” Jones said. “And I told her, ‘Camie, no. Your average right now doesn’t reflect how good of a hitter you are. I can see with my eyes how good of a hitter you are. It’s going to come around.’ And it has. We’re happy about it.”

That happiness has translated to wins, too, as Dickson was 7-4 overall and 2-2 in District 4A-3 as of Monday. It’s clear that the Lady Comets are trending in the right direction, but they’re looking to take the next step.

“I told the girls that we’re so close (to playing to our potential),” Jones said. “We haven’t won that big game yet that we want to win. We haven’t beat the Plainviews or the Lone Groves, but we’re right there. We’re knocking on the doorstep every single time we get out there. But we can still play so much better. We’re just now scratching at how good we can play.”

Only time will tell when Dickson reaches that point, but talent won’t be the only thing that leads the group to great heights. McGahey believes the Lady Comets have a special ingredient that sets them apart.

“We do have a team of great athletes, but I also think we have a group of really good girls,” she said. “They’re more than just a team, to me. They’re definitely family. Every single one of them. They treat me more welcoming than I’ve ever been before.”

That says a lot about Dickson, too, as McGahey could have entered a difficult situation as one of just three seniors on the team.

Instead, the Lady Comets opened their arms and made it a seamless transition.

“Coming into this, I kind of knew I was going to be the underdog senior,” McGahey said. “But like I said, these girls are really welcoming. They’ve made me feel like a senior because they look up to me. I definitely look up to a lot of these girls, even though they are underclassmen. They make it feel like home.”