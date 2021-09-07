Savannah Marris relishing her role as Ardmore softball's ace in the circle

Savannah Marris is no stranger to being in the circle.

The Ardmore High School senior has spent most of her career there, and that familiarity has a lot to do with her success.

However, she knows she couldn’t do it on her own.

“I love it, I’ve pitched since I was a freshman,” Marris said. “I’m used to it now. I have to get used to the new defense behind me. They’ve really stepped up and helped me out a lot. When I’m not doing my best and opponents are hitting off of me, I know I can count on them behind me, to back me up.”

The Lady Tigers proved that last week in a 7-5 win over Madill. The defense stepped up with clutch plays to help Marris out, to go along with her three strikeouts in three innings of relief.

And while that’s not her usual role, she knows that’s part of being a team player.

“It’s a mental thing, it really is,” Marris said. “Sometimes I’m starting and sometimes I’m not. I just have to get ready whenever I’m needed. And I have to step up when I’m needed.”

It’s safe to say Marris will be called upon in future outings and second-year Ardmore head coach Lee Mays knows the team can depend on her to rise to the challenge.

“Savannah is just a great leader and she sets a great example for the others,” Mays said. “She’s really positive and she’s always encouraging. She’s all about elevating others. She’s a great senior.”

However, the Lady Tigers also have juniors who are playing an important role this season. Kenya Palmer showed how dangerous she can be at the plate with a two-run homer against Madill.

Marris nearly matched her teammate on a deep drive to center field, but the ball hit the top of the wall.

“Kenya is a tough act to follow,” Marris said. “She does it all. She’s really good. I love having her in the lineup because I know I can always depend on her. Whether it’s a home run or just a simple base hit. She gets it done.”

The duo can be dangerous and it’s a big reason why Ardmore has them in a certain spot in the lineup.

“We have a really great combination because we have Palmer at No. 3 and Marris at No. 4,” Mays said. “And then you have Daliyah Quiroz at No. 2, so you really can’t pitch around one. If you pitch around the No. 3, then you have Savannah. We have a really strong lineup – the top of our order is really stout.”

The Lady Tigers look to live up to Mays’ words when they travel to Lawton Eisenhower at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.