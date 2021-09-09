As area softball teams reach home stretch, postseason picture becoming clearer

We’re at the point in the softball season where postseason contenders are starting to position themselves for a deep run to the state tournament.

However, it’s still too early to tell who will advance that far as anything can happen during the home stretch. Nevertheless, here’s a breakdown of the area teams that are looking to make the postseason.

Class 5A

It’s safe to say Ardmore has some work to do with a No. 5 ranking in District 5A-1 and a number of important contests down the stretch.

The Lady Tigers (7-8 overall) are also in fifth place in the district at 1-4, but there’s still plenty of time for the squad to turn it around. Ardmore hosts Santa Fe South on Friday in a district doubleheader, which could help their cause.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier though, as the Lady Tigers have to face Carl Albert twice and then look to avenge earlier losses to Duncan and Lawton Eisenhower.

Class 4A

This should be a fun battle down the stretch as Lone Grove and Plainview duke it out for first place in District 4A-3. The Lady Horns have the upper hand after tallying a 3-2 win over the Lady Indians in extra innings, but the squads meet again in a pivotal district matchup in Plainview on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Lone Grove (13-5 overall) is a perfect 7-0 in district action, while Plainview (14-4 overall) is right behind at 6-1. A Lady Indians win could make things interesting, but only time will tell what happens.

However, don’t forget about Dickson as the Lady Comets (10-5 overall) are in third place at 3-3 after moving up to Class 4A this season. While it’ll be tough for Dickson to move into second place, it needs to hold steady as Sulphur (10-8 overall) is in fourth at 2-3.

Class 2A

Davis is in an interesting spot in District 3A-2 as the Lady Wolves have only played four district contests, going 2-2, while first-place Comanche is 7-1 and second-place Lindsay is 8-2. That makes for an interesting final stretch of the season as Davis looks to advance to the postseason.

Meanwhile, Marietta is sitting in fourth at 2-5.

Class B

Turner has battled a few rain outs and COVID-19 postponements, but the Lady Falcons are 9-1 overall.

Turner only has two Class B contests left on its schedule, so there's a good chance the squad earns a postseason bid.