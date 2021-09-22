Yeatts, Lone Grove softball returning to normalcy as postseason looms on the horizon

It’s safe to say Chloe Yeatts and the Lone Grove High School softball team dealt with plenty of adversity at the start of the 2021 season. Yeatts faced an uphill climb from an injury, while the Lady Horns were battling emotions during a time of tragedy.

However, it’s a different story now, as Lone Grove and Yeatts have overcome those difficulties to return to a sense of normalcy.

“This year has been tough,” Yeatts said. “My hand started hurting at the very beginning of the season. I wasn’t sure if I was going to get to catch, but I wasn’t going to not play my senior year. I had to battle through it.

"And then with everything that happened at the beginning of the year, we fight every single day for the two boys because we know that they would want us to be out here fighting for everything," Yeatts continued. "They wouldn’t want us to be down and sorry. They would want us to go play and fight our hardest for it. We have to get together and play hard for them.”

That mentality has paid off, as the Lady Horns have galloped to 12 straight wins. And it’s impressive considering Lone Grove didn’t have everyone healthy during a stretch of those games.

“It’s been ups and downs for us — we went through so much early in the season,” said Lady Horns head coach Dennis Furr. “With the tragedy of the wreck and then the injuries on the team. It was pretty rough early, but we were able to be resilient, stay the course to what we were wanting to do and now it’s starting to pay dividends. This is a team that’s a lot tougher than they were when the season started. We have a little more focus on softball right now and we’re really playing well. I’m excited to see where we end up.”

Only time will tell where Lone Grove ends up, but signs are pointing to a return trip to the 4A State Championship game. The 2020 Lady Horns put together a 20-game winning streak to reach that point and this year’s group has the talent to do the same.

“Every spot in this lineup, 1 through 9, is powerful,” Yeatts said. “We have speed and power. And you can’t really count anybody out in the lineup because we all find a way to get it done. That’s one of those things, the defense against our offense, they’re really going to have to really fight because, again, 1 through 9 is very powerful. And we can get the job done, no matter what the situation is.”

Furr also praised Lone Grove’s lineup, saying there are athletes who can swing the bat or play small ball and steal bases.

“It’s a pretty good balance of speed and power, where we don’t have to rely on hitting home runs any given day or rely on bunting and small ball to win,” Furr said. “We can just take what they give us. If we keep going the way we are, we’re going to score a lot of runs.”

The Lady Horns have shown that as of late, outscoring their opponents by a margin of 104-27 during the past 12 games.

“We have a lot of momentum right now,” Furr said. “We’re playing really good softball. We’re going to try to hang on to that and maybe find another gear down the stretch. See if we can’t go get a trophy.”

That’s a lofty goal, but Lone Grove is determined to live up to those expectations with everyone back to 100 percent.

“Finally, we have all of our pieces back together, so we can work as a team,” Yeatts said. “Everything is finally coming together the way we want it to. At the right time, too. With us starting to head into the postseason, I feel like we’re in the right spot to keep progressing and keep going up to where hopefully we can be successful at the very end.”