Dickson softball holding its own during 1st year in District 4A-3

The odds were stacked against the Dickson High softball team entering the 2021 season. The Lady Comets not only had to navigate the difficult terrain of District 4A-3, but they also had to adjust to a new head coach.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge coming up to 4A, especially since I think District 4A-3 is one of the toughest in the state,” said Dickson head coach Britt Jones. “If not the toughest, it’s the second-toughest district. We knew Lone Grove and Plainview were going to be really good. With our low numbers, we knew it was going to be a challenge. But these girls don’t back down from a challenge.”

The Lady Comets have shown that grit by holding their own throughout the 2021 campaign. And that's saying a lot since Dickson’s depth is no match compared to its opponents.

“It’s hard to get through a long season with just 12 girls on the roster, but we have a tough group,” Jones said. “It stings that five out of our seven losses have been to Plainview and Lone Grove. But at the same time, that does show how good we really are, if we can get over that hump.”

That takes time though, as the Lady Comets are still a work in progress. The roster features just three seniors and a mix of others who continue to improve each day.

“We’ve made a lot of strides in the right direction, but we still have a long way to go,” Jones said.

Dickson has shown that progress in September by tallying a 9-2 record, with losses coming at the hands of Plainview and Lone Grove. Take away those opponents and the team's last setback was Aug. 16 against Sulphur.

That success has the Lady Comets in a good spot as they clinched a regional berth Tuesday with a victory over Madill to improve to 17-7 overall and 6-5 in district action.

“I think we’ve surprised ourselves and surprised everybody,” Jones said. “… I knew we had the talent to succeed. I came in and changed a lot of things. It’s kind of taken a little bit for the girls to start trusting. Once they started buying in and everything started clicking, our success hasn’t surprised me since then.”

Jones did admit that if you’d have told him before the season that Dickson would be where it is now, he would be “a little bit surprised.”

However, at the end of the day, Jones knows the Lady Comets have the talent to soar to even greater heights. And he believes that will be the case for this season and beyond.

“We have a great foundation,” Jones said. “We’re going to miss our three seniors, but we have one heck of an eighth-grade class coming up, too. That’s going to help our numbers issue because there are seven of them and they’re all really good. We’ve laid a good foundation, but we’re going to have some girls who have battles on their hands when these freshmen come up. Those freshmen compete hard and play ball at a high level.”