Turner softball headed to state; Ardmore, Dickson, Lone Grove, Plainview set for regionals

The postseason is finally here as area high school softball teams in Class 4A and 5A are set for a busy week of competition.

However, don’t overlook the lower classifications as the Turner High School softball team is headed to the Class B State Tournament. The Lady Falcons clinched their spot with three wins during regionals.

Turner opens action against Roff at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

It’ll be a difficult matchup for the Lady Falcons as No. 2-ranked Roff has only lost once in its past 11 games and that came against Class A’s Stuart by a 1-0 decision. That doesn’t mean Turner doesn’t have a shot though, as the No. 7 ranked Lady Falcons are on an eight-game winning streak.

With a victory over Roff, Turner would face the winner of Whitesboro-Buffalo Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

Class 5A

The Ardmore High School softball team dealt with its fair share of struggles during the regular season, but that doesn’t matter in the postseason.

The Lady Tigers look to put everything in the rearview mirror when they face El Reno at 2 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of a Class 5A Regional at Duncan.

Ardmore did end the regular season on a good note by tallying a pair of shutout wins over Santa Fe South. The Lady Tigers will still have their hands full against a squad that's on a six-game win streak.

El Reno finished with a 15-14 overall record and placed fifth in District 5A-2 at 8-6.

Class 4A

It’ll be a hectic couple of days for area softball fans as Lone Grove and Plainview host regionals, while Dickson hits the road for Tuttle.

Luckily, the Lady Horns and Lady Indians open regional action two hours apart. Lone Grove welcomes the winner of Ada-Clinton at noon Thursday, while Plainview hosts Seminole at 2 p.m. the same day.

Meanwhile, Dickson will make the trek to Tuttle to battle Perkins-Tryon at 1 p.m. Thursday.