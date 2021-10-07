Softball roundup: Lone Grove shuts out Ada, while Plainview bounces back in win over Cache

It always helps when a squad has more than one pitcher to eat up innings during the postseason. The Lone Grove High School softball team proved that Thursday as freshman Kaydence Lampkin stepped up in the circle during a 10-0 shutout of Ada during a 4A Regional.

“Kaydence did a good job,” said Lady Horns head coach Dennis Furr. “The whole deal with us pitching is we have to throw strikes. Defensively, we’re really good if we don’t give them free bases on walks. The whole deal is to throw a strike, get them to move the bat and we’ll be just fine.”

Lampkin did just that as she allowed just three hits and struck out two in 3 1/3 innings of work. It also helped that Lone Grove capitalized on Ada miscues to score its first three runs of the game

“That’s just being fast, you put so much pressure on the defense by being able to run,” Furr said. “It makes it easier sometimes. There are seven girls in the lineup that can really run. That creates a lot of pressure and a lot of havoc. It forces teams to make mistakes sometimes. We’ll take it every time we get it.”

The early miscues helped spark the Lady Horns’ offense as they piled on the runs. Lilly Hacker’s two-run double gave Lone Grove a 7-0 lead after three frames, and it carried over to the fourth where eight batters stepped up to the plate.

Hacker led the offense with three RBIs, while Lexi Meadows hit an RBI single and NayNay Turner drove in a run on a double.

Emma Wilson struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief to round out the top performers.

The Lady Horns are back in action Friday against Ada or Chickasha.

Plainview 3, Cache 0

At Plainview, the Lady Indians put a tough loss in the rearview mirror Thursday with a 3-0 victory Cache during a 4A Regional.

The Lady Indians outhit their opponent by a 4-1 margin as Riley Grant tossed a gem in the circle. The senior struck out 13 and walked just one in seven innings of work.

Taryn Martin led the offense with two hits, while Brinkley Campbell drove in a run and Grant also finished with a base knock.

Plainview opened regional play Thursday with a 5-4 setback to Seminole. The Lady Indians struck first and held a 4-0 lead, but the Lady Chieftains scored five unanswered to get the win.

Up next for the Lady Indians will be a matchup against either Newcastle or Seminole at noon Friday.

Perkins-Tryon 6, Dickson 3

At Tuttle, the Lady Comets couldn’t keep their season alive Thursday as they fell 6-3 to Perkins-Tryon at a 4A Regional.

Emily Nogueria and Riley Mays paced Dickson’s offense as they each tallied two base knocks, while Alyssa Warren hit a two-run single.

The Lady Comets fell into an early 4-0 hole, but Warren’s hit cut the deficit in half after two frames of action. The offense couldn’t get much going after that though, as Dickson didn’t score again until the seventh.

Roff 1, Turner 0

At OKC, it was a heartbreaking end to the Lady Falcons’ year Thursday as Roff’s walk-off double sealed a 1-0 victory in nine innings during the opening round of the Class B State Tournament.

Turner ace Alex Westfall allowed just one earned run on two hits with 14 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.

Unfortunately, the Lady Falcons’ offense couldn’t help out as they mustered three hits. Tallie Tynes finished with two base knocks, while Adison Lee added a double.

El Reno 10, Ardmore 0

At Duncan, the Lady Tigers couldn’t get their bats going Thursday and it proved costly in a season-ending 10-0 setback to El Reno.

Savannah Marris tallied two hits at the plate, while also striking out five in the circle.

Ardmore opened the 5A Regional with a 13-5 loss to El Reno on Wednesday, but bounced back with a 17-5 win over Western Heights.