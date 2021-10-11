Lone Grove, Plainview softball find out opponents for Class 4A State Tourney

The Lone Grove and Plainview high school softball teams found out some important information Monday afternoon as the Class 4A State Tournament bracket was released.

The Lady Indians meet Verdigris at 4 p.m. Thursday, followed by Lone Grove facing Stigler at 6:30 p.m. the same day. Games are at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Plainview earned a spot at state by winning three straight contests Friday, while Verdigris took care of business in three games during its regional.

The Lady Cardinals will be a difficult matchup, as they not only went 12-0 in District 4A-6, but also won 21 games at one point this season. They’ve gone 4-3 in their past seven contests, but two of those losses were against Class 5A opponents.

Meanwhile, Lone Grove enters state on a 21-game winning streak, highlighted by three consecutive shutouts at regionals.

Stigler took first in District 4A-8 at 10-2 and is 13-3 against Class 4A this season. The Lady Panthers have won four of their past seven, but two of those contests were against 5A and 6A squads.

If Lone Grove and Plainview win in the quarterfinals, the teams would face each other at 1:30 p.m. Friday. It would be the fourth meeting between the district rivals this season. The Lady Horns have won the three previous matchups, but two of those have gone to extra innings.

The bottom of the Class 4A State Tournament bracket includes Tuttle vs. Bristow and Tecumseh vs. Harrah. Quarterfinal and semifinal games are held on Field 4, while the championship is set for noon Saturday, Oct. 16 at OG&E Energy Field.