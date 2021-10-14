Lone Grove softball poised to accomplish goal of a state championship

It’s no secret that the Lone Grove High School softball team has been on a dominating run as of late. The Lady Horns have won 22 straight games and showed why they’re one of the top squads in Class 4A.

First-year head coach Dennis Furr will take it a little further though, as he believes this group is poised to win a state championship.

“I think we have the best team in Oklahoma, in any class,” Furr said. “We just have to go play. Every time we go out there, it’s a competition against what we can do. And what we raised the bar for ourselves to do. I honestly feel like if we go out there and play the best softball that we can play, we’re going to win. No matter who we play.”

The Lady Horns begin their journey at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 against Stigler at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. It’s a matchup of the No. 1 and 8 seeds, but that doesn’t always matter in the postseason.

“In those rankings, it’s nice to have that confidence that other people think highly of you and your team, but at the same time, you still have to go win three games just like everybody else,” Furr said. “It’s nothing but a place on the bracket. You still have to go win games. I saw several brackets (last) weekend where the No. 1 team lost in the first round.”

That may be true, but Lone Grove isn’t looking like one of those squads. The Lady Horns know what it takes to reach the state title game, doing so three times in the past five seasons.

And a lot of that has to do with playing a challenging slate during the regular season.

“For the most part, 22 games in a row at any level is really, really hard,” Furr said. “I think (Monday) was our 15th game against teams that played in the state tournament. It’s not like it’s been an easy schedule. We’ve played some of the best teams in Oklahoma and have done really well. So we feel good about that.”

Lone Grove is also happy to be playing at INTEGRIS Field rather than the main field where it played all three games in 2020.

“The girls were excited when they saw it was Field 4 and knew it was going to be so loud,” Furr said. “Having a fan base that we have and the support that we have, it does help our kids play. As long as we’re playing well, they’re going to be hype, and we’re going to play better. It really boils down to how we’re playing. If we’re playing well, our fans are going to be loud and rowdy. So that’s a good thing.”

Only time will tell if that happens, but the Lady Horns might have to get past a familiar opponent if they win Thursday in the quarterfinals. Plainview is on their side of the bracket and if both squads win, they’ll be a rematch of district foes at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

“If we have to play Plainview, they’re just another team and somebody we’ve had success against,” Furr said. “If you get to play somebody that you know you beat before, that’s a confidence builder for me. Some people would look at it, ‘How hard would it be to beat somebody for a fourth time?’ But if I beat somebody three times, I better beat them four times.”