Plainview softball focused on task at hand during state tournament

It was only a matter of time before the Plainview High School softball team advanced to the Class 4A State Tournament. The Lady Indians knew they had the talent and proved it as a skilled group of upperclassmen helped propel them to the biggest stage.

“Us five seniors have a lot of expectations for everyone this year,” said Plainview’s Taryn Martin. “We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time now. We knew the time would come. It’s our last year, so it was now or never.”

The Lady Indians begin their path at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 against Verdigris at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. It’s a matchup of the No. 4 and 5 seeds, with Plainview being the latter.

“Nobody expected us to be in the state tournament this year,” Martin said. “But the fight that we had for one another and for the team shows us that we deserve to be there, and this is our year.”

A lot of that confidence comes from the Lady Indians playing difficult opponents in 2021. Plainview has a win over No. 3 seed Tuttle early in the season, while battling to extra innings twice against top-seeded Lone Grove.

“Playing a tougher schedule like we did this year has kind of helped us for this time,” said Lady Indians coach Brandon Ybarra “We’re going to expect some close games. We’re going to expect to score late or early in the ball game. We’re going to be prepared, not only physically, but mentally for those situations, especially in the state tournament.”

That mentality will be important as Plainview faces a Verdigris squad that went 33-4 overall, highlighted by a 21-game winning streak.

“They’re in the state tournament for a reason — they’re going to be good,” Ybarra said. “We’re not going to take them lightly. They score a lot of runs, so we have to play good defense. Riley Grant gives us a chance in the circle any time she’s in there. We just make sure we keep hitting the ball and putting the ball in play and everything will take care of itself.”

Grant will be especially important for the Lady Indians, as the senior ace went 15-4 during the regular season with 216 strikeouts and a 0.91 ERA in 123 innings of work.

However, she’s not one to take all the credit as Plainview also has talented athletes around her.

“I’d say our pitching staff is up there with the other teams,” Grant said. “We maybe have a little of an advantage because we have two of the better pitchers in our district. And it’s going to be hard to get a ball past our defense. They’ve been exceptional this year, especially at the regional tournament.”

The Lady Indians also showed their offense can step up, highlighted by Martin hitting a pair of home runs against Newcastle. The senior infielder has a .476 batting average with 14 doubles and 13 RBIs in the leadoff spot.

“Swinging at better pitches is a big key for us," Martin said. "We have the bats, but it’s just a matter of confidence and stringing the hits together. Everyone has a role on this team, no matter where they are or what they’re doing. At the regional tournament, us hitting better those last two games has helped us a lot and brought the team’s confidence up in us scoring runs. And helping Riley out on defense.”

If Plainview carries that success over to the state tourney, it’s safe to say the team will advance to the semifinals where a familiar opponent might be waiting. However, the Lady Indians aren’t looking that far ahead.

“Everybody wants to see (Plainview vs. Lone Grove) in the state title game, but we’re going to take it one game at a time,” Ybarra said. “We’re not going to look forward to that. When it comes, it’ll come, and we’ll be ready to go. But we’re going to take care of Verdigris first.”