Lone Grove, Plainview softball athletes lead All-District 4A-3 selections

Now that the 2021 high school softball regular season in the books, it’s time for postseason accolades. And it’s only fitting that state tournament teams Lone Grove and Plainview swept the top spots as All-District 4A-3 honorees.

Lone Grove’s Malea McMurtrey took home Player of the Year honors, while Plainview’s Riley Grant is Pitcher of the Year. Lone Grove’s Lexi Meadows is Offensive Player of the Year and Plainview’s Taryn Martin is Defensive POY.

Meanwhile, Lone Grove’s first-year skipper Dennis Furr is the Coach of the Year.

McMurtrey finished with a .513 batting average and .543 on-base percentage. The shortstop also tallied 57 stolen bases and notched a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

It’s safe to say Grant was just as dominant in her senior campaign, going 15-4 during the regular season with 216 strikeouts and a 0.91 ERA in 123 innings of work. She also hit .352 with seven homers and 39 RBIs.

Meadows was instrumental at the plate for the Lady Horns, hitting .547 with 30 stolen bases and 43 runs scored.

Martin rounds out the group and notched a .476 average with 13 RBIs with a 0.93 fielding percentage and committing only six errors.

As far as the rest of the all-district honorees, Lone Grove’s Emma Wilson along with Dickson’s Shelby Beard and Riley Mays were selected as pitchers.

Wilson finished with a 22-4 record and struck out 170 batter with a 1.80 ERA in 147 innings pitched. Beard was 11-5 with 100 K’s and a 1.76 ERA in 99 innings, while Mays tallied 122 strikeouts with a 1.54 ERA in 72.2 innings.

Lone Grove’s Chloe Yeatts was honored as a catcher and notched a .467 average with seven homers and 47 RBIs.

Plainview’s Brooklyn Charnock was selected at first base and hit .381 with 22 RBIs, while Lady Horns senior NayNay Turner was honored at second base after finishing with a .416 average along with 40 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

In the outfield, honorees included Lone Grove’s Logan Ketchum, who hit .455 with 40 RBIs and three homers, and Jordan Ramsay, who added a .413 average along 27 stolen bases and 26 RBIs. Sulphur’s Carlee Cole was also selected as an outfielder.

Dickson’s Camie McGahey (.388 average with 25 RBIs) and Emily Nogueira (.430 average and 23 RBIs were selected as utility athletes, joining Lone Grove’s Mattie Roj, Plainview’s Brinkley Campbell, Madill’s Emilie Johnson and Sulphur’s Amera Garner.