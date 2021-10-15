Lone Grove softball clinches return trip to Class 4A State Championship game

It didn’t take long to see that the Lone Grove High School softball team was determined to beat Plainview for the fourth time this season.

The Lady Horns proved that by scoring early during an 8-0 shutout that clinched a return trip to the Class 4A State Championship game at noon Saturday against Tecumseh.

“We got the jitters out of the way Thursday and we talked about as a coaching staff that the first game may be the most difficult just because of the pressure and the expectations,” said Lone Grove head coach Dennis Furr. “And you’ll see Saturday that it’ll be even better than today.”

Only time will tell if that happens, but one thing is certain — Emma Wilson has proven herself as an ace in the circle. The junior had big shoes to fill after Emmy Guthrie graduated, but that hasn’t fazed her in the least.

“We’ve really pushed and coached Emma and it’s paying off,” Furr said. “She came in here with a chip on her shoulder because she wasn’t district pitcher of the year. Even though we had beat Plainview three times. She proved today that she should have been the district pitcher of the year.”

Wilson saved her best outing for the perfect time as she struck out five and walked just one in a complete-game shutout. And that’s saying a lot as Plainview had tallied eight combined runs in three previous meetings, including two extra-inning affairs.

There was no need for late-game drama in this one though, as Chloe Yeatts’ RBI double in the first started a three-run frame that also featured Logan Ketchum’s sacrifice fly and Jordan Ramsay’s RBI single.

Yeatts finished the day 2-for-3 with two RBIs, highlighted by a solo home run in the third. Ramsay also notched two hits and drove in two runs.

The Lady Horns will have to make some adjustments in the state title game though.

“It’s a different style of pitcher Saturday, so we’re going to have to do some things to adjust this evening,” Furr said. “Tomorrow we’ll face a girl that likes to throw the ball down. The first two rounds, we got kids who want to throw the ball up in zone. We’ll try to make some adjustments and maybe get somewhere and get some swings in.”

It’ll also be a chance at revenge, as Lone Grove’s 24-game winning streak started after falling at Tecumseh 2-1 on Aug. 26.

“We just have to go play,” Furr said. “Tecumseh is the last team that beat us. Our last loss was to them a long time ago, so we have a little something to prove that we’re the better team. And hopefully people saw today just how dominant we can be.”