Lone Grove softball beats Stigler; set for rematch with Plainview in state semifinals

It may have taken a few innings, but the Lone Grove High School softball team found its groove and never looked back Thursday during an 8-1 win over Stigler in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A State Tournament in Oklahoma City.

“My experience in the state tournament is when you’re the favorite, the first game can be the toughest, just with the nerves and the pressure,” said Lady Horns head coach Dennis Furr. “But you saw us settle down in the fourth inning and start playing like we’re capable of playing.”

Lone Grove proved that by sending six batters to the plate in the fourth, with three scoring a run. Mattie Roj started the fireworks with an RBI double and the Lady Horns tacked on two more for a 4-0 advantage.

That was plenty to get a win and set up a semifinal matchup with a familiar opponent as Lone Grove will battle Plainview for the fourth time this season at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

“There’s great softball in (southern Oklahoma) and I’ve told people all year long that I thought us and Plainview may be the best two teams,” Furr said. “But at the same time, we’ve beat them three times. We feel confident since we’ve played a lot of innings against them, and they haven’t had a lead yet. We feel really good about the matchup.”

The Lady Horns have won the past two games over their district rival in extra innings, with the most recent meeting being a 6-4 win at Plainview on Sept. 14.

Emma Wilson played an instrumental role in that win as she struck out 13 in 11 innings of work. The junior also stepped up Thursday by allowing only one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

“Emma pitched well,” Furr said. “There were some jitters there at times. I had to go out and settle her down in the seventh when she was one out away from winning the game. With her not having been there, and that’s the thing with her. As this tournament goes along, she’s going to throw better and better. And we’re going to play better and better. We got that first game out of the way and hopefully (Friday) we can relax and play and be our normal self for seven innings.”