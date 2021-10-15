Plainview softball holds off Verdigris to set up state semifinal showdown with Lone Grove

It’s not very often that one run can win a ball game, but the Plainview High School softball team proved otherwise on the biggest stage.

The Lady Indians scored in the second inning Thursday and that was plenty for a 1-0 victory over Verdigris during the quarterfinals of the 4A State Tournament in Oklahoma City.

“You want to get that run early and that’s been our goal all year,” said Plainview head coach Brandon Ybarra. “Try to get one early, so we can settle in. The girls did a great job setting in early. And when you have a girl in the circle like Riley Grant, one run is just good enough.”

Grant proved that as the University of Tulsa commit tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to help propel the Lady Indians to the semifinals.

While Grant admitted she had some nerves early on, that quickly changed with a one-run lead.

“That gave me a little sigh of relief,” Grant said. “Just to get one under our belt and know that we were ahead. So, we could out there and get ‘three up, three down.’”

And Grant had Samara Morgan to thank as the junior’s RBI single was the difference maker. It wasn’t easy for Morgan though, as she appeared to connect on an RBI single that the home plate umpire called foul.

But Morgan stepped back up to the plate and roped a base hit that scored Brooklyn Charnock for the eventual game-winning run.

“She’s playing with a special heart these next couple of days,” Ybarra said of Morgan. “She’s dealing with some personal stuff, so she definitely has someone with her this weekend. … I asked her before the game, ‘Hey, are you ready to go?’ She said, ‘I’m ready.’ That’s the confidence I want, and she did it. I’m proud of her.”

Plainview hopes to carry that confidence over to the semifinals where it will battle district rival Lone Grove at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Indians didn't know who they would play, but their sights were set on a rematch.

“I want to play Lone Grove,” Ybarra said. “I don’t think they can get us a fourth time. I want to prove that we can beat these guys. Hats off to them for a good year, but we’re on pace to go play some good ball right now.”