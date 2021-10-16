Lone Grove softball wins Class 4A State Championship with walk-off victory over Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY — Resiliency can’t be coached, as it takes a special group of athletes who can dust themselves off after life throws them a curveball.

It’s no secret that the Lone Grove High School softball team experienced that adversity all season, but it made a difference Saturday as Lexi Meadow’s RBI single clinched a 4A State Championship in a 3-2 walk-off win over Tecumseh.

“We showed toughness — we were in the same spot in fifth inning, with the same batter up and we weren’t able to get it done,” said Lone Grove head coach Dennis Furr. “Just the toughness to be able to bounce back and get our job done in the seventh. It’s how this team is — the fight, the heart and the drive to never give up. We earned this state championship. It wasn’t given. We had to work all year and it feels good.”

And it was only fitting that the District 4A-3 Offensive Player of the Year provided the late-game heroics. Meadows had yet to tally a hit, but the junior's lone base knock of the day gave the Lady Horns their second state title in school history and the first since 2004.

“I told Lexi right before she went in the batter’s box, ‘Hey, there’s not anybody I’d rather have up here right now,’” Furr said. “‘Just get up there and let’s get after the first pitch. Hit the (heck) out of this first pitch.’ And she definitely did it.”

However, Lone Grove wouldn’t have been in this position without ace Emma Wilson. The junior has played an instrumental role all season and she proved that once again by allowing just two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

“Emma was dominant all day long,” Furr said. “… She’s been our MVP, and no one would probably have guessed that when the season began. She’s been a rock this state tournament and been a rock for a long time now.”

Wilson didn’t find that success overnight though, as she knows everyone has matured over the course of the season.

“If you asked me the first game, I would not think I would be standing here right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve had so many ups and downs. And a lot of us just wanted to give up, but we just kept playing each other and for the boys.”

It’s safe to say that was especially the case for seniors Lexi Henderson, Logan Ketchum, Taylor Mason, Malea McMurtrey, NayNay Turner and Chloe Yeatts. They've waited for this day since their freshmen season, especially after falling one game short in 2020.

“It means a lot coming from last year and then Emma stepping in and pitching,” Meadows said. “She did an amazing job this year. I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”

The Lady Horns proved that team mentality as seven different athletes finished with a hit. Logan Ketchum led the way with a 2-for-3 performance, highlighted by an RBI triple in the third. Jordan Ramsay added a pair of base knocks and drove in a run.

“This team is so special, just knowing everything we fought through, all the obstacles,” Furr said. “To be able to walk away winning the last game, and the way that we did it, was just awesome.”