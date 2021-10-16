Plainview softball's great run ends in semifinals of 4A State Tournament

No one wants to see a successful run come to an end, especially in the postseason against a district rival.

However, only one squad can advance and unfortunately the Plainview High School softball couldn’t get past Lone Grove on Friday during an 8-0 loss in the semifinals of the Class 4A State Tournament in Oklahoma City.

“You hate to see the season end, obviously,” said Lady Indians head coach Brandon Ybarra. “I told the girls, ‘There are 64 teams battling for one goal. They all have the same dream and goal as you. Unluckily, one team gets to take it home. 63 other teams get to go home sad.' We’re going to be sad today, but I’m proud of these seniors and proud of this group.

“We had a heck of a season,” Ybarra continued. “A lot of people doubted us. They didn’t think we’d be here, but we’re here and we’re the top four out of 64. There’s nothing to hang our heads about.”

That’s especially true for seniors Brinkley Campbell, Dalia Daniels, Riley Grant, Logan Lee and Taryn Martin. They set out on this journey as freshmen and made sure to reach the biggest stage during their final season together.

“I told the seniors, ‘You wanted to do something all four years since you started playing ball and you accomplished it,’” Ybarra said. “I wish I had them four more years, that’s for sure. Because we could make another dang good run. But hats off to the seniors. I told them that we’ll go as far as they take us, and they took us as far as we can go. I appreciate it, the second round.”

And now the Lady Indians know what it takes to return to the semifinals of the state tournament. It won’t be easy with five seniors graduating, but they’ve helped set the stage.

“The foundation is laid,” Ybarra said. “Hopefully that sparks some interest in the other sports and helps get those going. The senior group is special. They’ll be able to help basketball, track and other teams. Then we’ll get a new group next year and try it again.”