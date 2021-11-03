Lone Grove, Plainview and Ringling softball athletes earn all-state honors

Southern Oklahoma is well-represented on the 2021 Oklahoma Fast Pitch Coaches Association All-State softball teams.

Lone Grove’s Logan Ketchum, Malea McMurtrey and Chloe Yeatts along with Plainview’s Riley Grant and Taryn Martin were named to the Middle West squad.

Meanwhile, Ringling’s Meghan Roberts was selected to the Small West team.

Ketchum, an outfielder, finished with a .430 batting average, including 21 doubles, 43 RBIs and three homers.

McMurtrey tallied a .500 average with 22 RBIs as an infielder and also finished with 59 stolen bases.

Yeatts rounds out the senior trio and hit .473 with eight home runs and 49 RBIs, while also tallying a .839 slugging percentage as a catcher.

Grant, meanwhile, put up impressive numbers in the circle as she finished with a 16-5 overall record, highlighted by 233 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA in 136 innings of work.

Martin was selected as a utility athlete after tallying a .450 batting average with two home runs and 13 RBIs. The senior also notched a .921 fielding percentage and helped turn 10 double plays.

Meanwhile, Roberts was a dominant force for the Lady Blue Devils in 2021. The senior pitcher went 23-11 with a 0.95 ERA, highlighted by 205 strikeouts, nine shutouts and three no-hitters in 153 1/3 innings of work.

Roberts was also named all-state as a utility athlete. The shortstop finished with a .436 average including two homers and 23 RBIs.

The all-state games are set for June 11, 2022 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. Lone Grove and Plainview athletes will play at 10 a.m., led by Lady Horns head coach Dennis Furr, while Roberts is scheduled to take the field at 2 p.m. that day.

For a full list of the 2021 All-State Middle West and Small West softball teams, see below.