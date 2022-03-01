Ardmore's Paetn Mitchell signs to play tennis at Southwestern College in Kansas

Paetn Mitchell found her love for tennis at a young age, thanks in large part to her family’s passion for the sport.

So it’s not too surprising that the Ardmore High School senior will take her talents to the next level at Southwestern College in Kansas.

“I’ve been playing since I was four years old, since I was able to hold a racket,” Mitchell said. “My mother played here (at Ardmore) actually and she played college tennis. And my grandma was an ex-coach here. They both shaped me to be a really good player. And with the help of coach Nathan Roberts, it also really helped shape me.”

However, that doesn’t mean taking the leap into unfamiliar waters isn’t creating a little nervousness. As is the case for any future college student, Mitchell is preparing herself for a big change.

“It’s a bit nerve-racking because in a couple of months I’m going to be graduating and moving to an entire different state,” Mitchell said. “But now that I’m getting in the feel of it, it’s so exciting to meet new people.”

Only time will tell how she does at Southwestern, but Lady Tigers head coach Nathan Roberts has faith that it'll be a seamless transition.

“She’s super athletic and obviously good at tennis,” Roberts said. “I think she’ll be able to bump up to that next level, just because of her athleticism.”

Roberts also mentioned that Mitchell showed talent as a seventh-grader, but has definitely improved her skills a lot since then.

And it’s safe to say Roberts and the coaching staff helped with that development.

“Coach Roberts is an amazing coach and with the help of coach Becky and all these other coaches, they have been disciplining me and making me go through all these drills to help,” Mitchell said. “They knew I was going to sign, so they helped build that character to play at the next level. I have to give credit to them.”