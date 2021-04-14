Dickson girls track and field flies past the competition

DICKSON — It’s not often that one squad wins nine of the 16 events during a track and field meet, but that’s exactly what the Dickson girls did on Tuesday at the Twilight Relays.

And that was plenty for the Lady Comets to fly to a first-place finish with 194 points, followed by Sulphur in second (132) and Antlers in third with 83 points.

Dickson’s Ashlen Clem took first in the 800-meter run at 2:29.84 and the long jump at 16 feet, one inch, while teammate Lauren Hendry won the 1,600 at 5:56.62 and was first in the 3,200 at 13:15.61.

The Lady Comets won the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays, while Dickson’s Emily Nogueira finished first in the 400 at 1:06.25. Sulphur's Hannah Priest and Carlee Cole followed in third and fourth, respectively.

Dickson’s Lacie Winchester held off Kingston’s Avery Weeks to take first in the high jump, while Sulphur’s Harley Beesley won the discus at 121 feet, 10 inches.

Healdton’s Macey Howell was the champion in the 100 hurdles at 17.65, followed by Makenna Day in second at 18:07. Howell also won the 300 at 51.95, while the Lady Comets duo of Marya Southerland and Day took second and third, respectively.

Dickson’s Harleigh Hamilton took third in the 100 at 13:57, while Howell was fourth at 13:58.

Hamilton was third in the 200 at 27.98, while Hallie Harrison took fourth at 28.71.

Sulphur’s Ally Dixon placed second in shot put at 36 feet, 3.5 inches, followed by teammate Jenna Farrell was third at 32 feet, three inches.

Dixon also placed third in the discus at 102 feet, four inches and Dickson’s Shelby Beard was fourth at 91 feet, seven inches.

Dickson’s Shelby Ramsey notched a third-place finish in the pole vault with a leap of six feet, six inches.

BOYS MEET

It was a successful day for the Ringling High School boys track and field team as the Blue Devils took second with 105 points, followed by Sulphur in third (97) and Dickson in fifth. Kingston won the meet with 194 points.

Dickson’s Travis King won the 3,200 at 12:49.89, while Healdton’s Austin Perdue took first in the 100 and 200.

Ringling's Julius Koons won the discus with a throw of 126 feet, two inches, while Sulphur’s Garrett Trett was fourth at 113 feet, five inches.

Sulphur and Ringling each took first and second, respectively, in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays, while the Blue Devils were second in the 4x200 and the Bulldogs took third.

Ringling’s Kaden Barron was third in the 110 hurdles and Dickson’s Jack McDonald placed fourth in the 800.

Brayden Johnson notched another top finish for the Blue Devils as he was third in the shot put at 40 feet, nine inches and teammate River Miller placed fourth at 40 feet, five inches.