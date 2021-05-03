Plainview girls finish 2nd at Class 4A Regional track meet

The Plainview High School girls track and field team knew Saturday would feature a close battle with Weatherford during a 4A Regional meet at home.

And that's exactly what happened as the Lady Indians stayed within striking distance before finishing in second place with 132 points. Kingfisher took third (76) and Dickson was sixth.

Plainview’s Abby Jones won the shot put at 35 feet, 10 inches and she was also first in the discus at 130 feet, five inches.

Madison Otero also had a good showing for the Lady Indians with a third-place finish in the discus at 101 feet, 9.5 inches and a fifth-place finish in the shot put at 31 feet, seven inches. Lone Grove’s Gracie Jones rounded out the local group as she was fifth in the discus at 92 feet, one inch.

Plainview’s Emilee Hudson, Kate Brown, Eshaya Lewis and Molly Harlow won the 4x100 relay at 50.91, while Jacelyn Hammons, Harlow, Hudson and Lewis were second in the 4x200 relay at 1:48.86.

The Lady Indians also won another event as Jentry Clemons cleared nine feet, six inches to take first in the pole vault. Teammates Madi Turner and Alli McAdams followed in third and fourth, respectively.

Plainview’s Hadyn Hobbs ran a 49.44 to finish second in the 300 hurdles, while teammate Josline Tinline was fourth in the 100 hurdles at 17.96.

The Lady Indians tallied a second-place finish in the 4x800 as Plainview’s Emilee Hedger, Hobbs, McAdams and Katie Wiggs ran a 10:08.07, while Dickson took third.

Hammons and Dickson’s Lacie Winchester tied for third in the high jump at five feet.

Dickson’s Katlen Clem, Emily Nogueira, Marya Southerland and Ashlen Clem were fourth in the 4x200 relay at 4:16.72 and Hedger, Hammons, McAdams and Hobbs took fifth at 4:20.09.

Dickson’s Lauryn Hendry placed third in the 3,200 at 12:38.05, while Hammons and Scarlett Williams finished in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Dickson’s Ashlen Clem took third in the 800 at 2:31.22, followed by McAdams in sixth at 2:32.12

Harlow was fourth in 100 at 13.21, while Dickson’s Herliegh Hamilton finished fourth in the 200 at 27.39.

Hammons ran a 1:03.69 for fifth in the 400, while Nogueira was sixth at 1:04.06.

Dickson’s Katlen Clem was fourth in the long jump at 16 feet, 1.75 inch and Brown took sixth.

Plainivew, Lone Grove and and Dickson make the trip to Catoosa for the Class 4A State meet on Saturday, May 8.

4A BOYS MEET

Plainview’s Carter Hamilton led the area finishers by winning the 300 hurdles at 41.88.

Meanwhile, the Indians group of Hamilton, Jose Ortiz, Hunter young and Caden Pickens finished third in the 4x100 relay at 44.98 and Lone Grove’s Derek King, Derek Cox, Eli Kendall and Adrian Becker followed in fourth at 45.17.

The Longhorns also placed sixth in the 4x800 relay as Kendall, JJ Miller, Robert Buenting and Ian Porter ran a 9:10.01.

Lone Grove’s Grayson Ramsey took second in the high jump at five feet, eight inches, while teammate Aiden Hale was fourth at five feet, six inches. Plainview’s Jake Allen cleared five feet, four inches to take sixth.

In the pole vault, Plainview’s Blane Gibbs cleared 12 feet for second and teammate Blue Norman was third at 10 feet, six inches. Dickson’s Tyler Watson was fourth at 10 feet.

Plainview’s Dru Naylor was fourth in the shot put at 43 feet, 11.25 inches, while teammate Lane Johnson was fifth in the discus at 129 feet, 5.5 inches and Naylor followed in sixth.

Lone Grove’s Kolton England was fifth in the long jump at 19 feet, while Dickson’s Cooper Shelly ran a 11.52 in the 100 to take fifth and Plainview’s Jose Ortiz finished fifth in the 200 at 23.65.

Plainview’s Jeston Gilliam ran a 18.62 for fifth in the 110 hurdles and Lone Grove’s JJ Miller was sixth in the 800 at 2:07.72.

Dickson, Lone Grove and Plainview are back in action on Saturday, May 8 for the Class 4A State meet in Catoosa.