Ardmore track and field teams win Class 5A Regional titles

Hosting a postseason meet is a great opportunity, but there’s no guarantee that the home squads will walk away with championships. Don’t tell that to the Ardmore High School girls and boys track and field teams though, as the Lady Tigers and Tigers ran past the competition Friday to win Class 5A Regional titles at Noble Stadium.

“The kids came out today and performed excellent, like we couldn’t have asked for anymore” said Lady Tigers coach Brenda McHatton. “I just hope that we didn’t PR too much and we still have some in the tank for next week. Overall, I’m just proud of them.”

The Lady Tigers tallied 196 points to take first place, holding off Bishop McGuinness with 171 points for second.

Meanwhile, the Tigers finished first with 180 points, followed by Bishop McGuinness in second (126) and Duncan in third with 90 points.

“… These kids did a phenomenal job,” said Tigers coach Bryce Bell. “I stressed and lost sleep the last couple of weeks. I’m not going to get much (Friday) night because this is so exciting. Everything that could have gone right today, did. We just have to take care of ourselves and see if we can do it again next weekend.”

Both Ardmore squads should be in good shape to do that, as the Class 5A State Championship is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at Noble Stadium.

And the Lady Tigers showed they can excel on their home turf, as Ardmore swept the top three spots in the discus. Izabela Popa was first at 123 feet, seven inches, while Reagan Geurin was second (120 feet, five inches) and Makayla Cronemeyer took third at 109 feet, three inches.

Khalayah Willis won the 100 at 12.42 and Honey Jefferson ran a 13.07 for fifth. Willis also took first in the 200 at 26.13, while Tania Sillemon took fourth with a 27.29.

Shakira Smith held off the competition in the 100 with a first-place finish at 49.91, followed by Tierra Epps in sixth at 54.53.

Popa, Dayna Baker and Cronemeyer also finished in order in the shot put. Popa was second at 35 feet, 3.5 inches, followed by Baker at 32 feet, eight inches and Cronemeyer in third at 31 feet, 10 inches.

The Lady Tigers won the 4x100 relay at 50.44, while also taking first in the 4x200 as Ayanna Leggins, Cheyenne Petties, Jefferson and Willis ran a 1:47.21.

Ardmore’s group of Leggins, Smith, Petties and Octavia Hill were second in the 4x400 relay at 4:17.63, while Presley Caldwell, Delilah Roberts, Maliyah Johnson and Phoenix Smith ran a 10:39.50 for second in the 4x800 relay.

Hill added a second-place finish in the pole vault at nine feet, while Smith was second in the long jump at 16 feet, 4.5 inches. Petties and Naughtica Douglas followed in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Leggins finished third in the 400 at 1:03.58, followed by Johnson with a 2:34.06 for fifth.

Douglas earned a fourth-place finish in the high jump at four feet, 10 inches. Roberts ran a 13:36 to place fifth in the 3,200, while Caldwell finished sixth in the 1600 at 6:12.51.

BOYS MEET

The Tigers proved tough to stop in the relays by winning three of the four events. Ardmore capped the Class 5A Regional by taking first in the 4x400 as Rashawn Walker, Ricky Smith, Jalen reed and Cal Swanson ran a 3:28.56.

KeRonn Johnson, Evan Smith, Donald May and Reed were first in the 4x200 at 1:29.36 and the Tigers also won the 4x100 at 42.93.

Meanwhile, Swanson, Walker, Reed and Fayera Wolabu took third in the 4x800 at 8:37.67.

Walker and Swanson outran the competition in the 400, with Walker in first at 51.25 and Swanson in second at 51.69. Walker added a second-place finish in the 800 at 2:06.76.

Ricky Smith leaped 21 feet, 11.5 inches to win the long jump, while Elijah Franks ran a 43.74 to win the 300 hurdles, followed by Dakaree Scott in fourth at 46.33.

Donald May narrowly took second in the 100 at 10.82 as Southeast’s Damarion Harris ran a 10.79 for first. Ardmore’s Evan Smith was fourth at 11.08 and KeRonn Johnson took sixth at 11.31.

May was also second in the 200 with a 23.01, followed by Eric Fields in fourth (23.53) and Andrew Mendoza in sixth at 23.70.

Quade Derryberry was second in the shot put at 46 feet, while Cordarius Tyner finished fourth with a throw of 43 feet, 9.5 inches. Derryberry was also second in the discus at 140 feet, 10 inches.

Franks led a trio of Tigers in the high jump as he placed third, followed by Scott and Greg Booker in a tie for fourth.