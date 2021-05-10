Area athletes conclude season at state track and field meets

The Dickson, Madill and Plainview high school girls track and field teams made the final stop on the 2021 schedule with the Class 4A State Championship on Saturday, May 8 in Catoosa.

The Lady Indians finished fourth with 58 points, while the Lady Comets were 15th.

Plainview’s Abby Jones took second in the discus at 135 feet, five inches. She also finished fifth in the shot put at 36 feet, 8.75 inches, while Madill’s Mariana Mendez was 10th at 32 feet, 7.25 inches.

The Lady Indians group of Kate Brown, Eshaya Lewis, Emily Hudson and Molly Harlow ran a 50.89 to finish third in the 4x100 relay.

Plainview’s Katie Wiggs, Hadyn Hobbs, Emilee Hedger and Alli McAdams were fourth in the 4x800 at 10:08.20, while Dickson’s Ashlen Clem, Katlen Clem, Marya Southerland and Emily Nogueira took eighth at 10:31.44.

Jacey Hammon joined Harlow, Hudson and Lewis with a 1:49.74 to finish fifth in the 4x200.

Dickson’s Katlen Clem, Emily Nogueira, Marya Southerland and Ashlen Clem placed sixth in the 4x400 at 4:14.75, followed by McAdams, Hedger, Hobbs and Hammon in eighth at 4:16.02.

Plainview’s Jentry Clemons finished fourth in the pole vault, followed by teammate Madie Turner in fifth and McAdams in sixth.

Dickson’s Katlen Clem added a fourth-place finish in the long jump at 16 feet, 11 inches. Lady Comets senior Lacie Winchester cleared five feet to place fifth in the high jump, while Hammon was 10th at four feet, 10 inches.

Madill’s Isabel Sanchez led the area finishers in seventh during the 3,200 at 12:50.54, followed by Plainview’s Scarlett Williams in eighth (12:51.77) and teammate Jacey Keith in 10th at 12:56.07. Dickson’s Lauryn Hendry rounded out the area finishers with a 13.10.98 for 14th.

Madill’s Molly Fulgham ran a 27.97 for seventh in the 200, while Harlow was seventh in the 100 at 12.73.

Hobbs rounded out the top performers as she was ninth in the 300 hurdles at 49.61.

CLASS 4A BOYS MEET

The Plainview High School boys track and field team concluded the 2021 campaign with a 12th-place finish during the Class 4A State Championship on Saturday in Catoosa.

Blane Gibbs led the Indians by clearing 12 feet, six inches to take second in the pole vault, while teammate Blue Norman was sixth at 11 feet, six inches.

Plainview’s Carter Hamilton finished third in the 300 hurdles at 42.00, while Dru Naylor tossed the discus 142 feet, one inch for eighth place.

Madill’s Miguel Duran, Gael Salinas, Anthony Sanchez and Brodie Tull finished fifth in the 4x800 relay at 8:29.72, while Tull ran a 2:04.09 for sixth in the 800.

Meanwhile, Wildcats senior Jorge Martinez took 10th in the shot put at 44 feet, five inches.

CLASS 2A STATE

At Ardmore High School, Macey Howell led the Healdton High School girls track and field team with a fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles at 50.07.

Meanwhile, Austin Perdue paced the Bulldogs as he ran a 22.87 for sixth in the 200.