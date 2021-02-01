Local wrestlers place at Midwestern Conference Tourney

Staff Reports

A number of area wrestling teams made the trek to Lexington on Saturday to compete in the 2021 Midwestern Conference Tournament.

Ardmore’s Adyson Lewis tallied four wins to win a championship. Lewis opened action with an 8-4 decision over Anadarko’s Calli Connally, followed by a pin of Noble’s Adrian Villareal.

She kept it rolling in the third round with another pin, taking down Davis’ Jaylee Jennings and then tallied a pin of Harrah’s Rylee Williams.

Plainview's Lane Johnson also clinched a championship at 220 pounds. He won his final match with a close 5-4 decision over Tecumseh’s Wyatt England.

Johnson cruised through the tournament with two decisions before pinning Noble’s Isaac Gifford in the third round. He held off Little Axe’s Chadd Kriz with a 7-5 decision in round 4 to advance to the championship match.

Madill's Griffon Williams rounded out the top performers with a championship at the heavyweight division with five straight pins.

Meanwhile, Ardmore's Cameron Orr finished third at 106 pounds following a technical fall over Prague’s Riley McCaul.

Orr notched a pin of Tecumseh’s Cole Loudermilk in the quarterfinals, but he lost in the semifinals to drop into the consolation semifinals. He defeated Durant’s Marco Garcia by pin in that contest to advance to the third-place matchup he won.

Other top finishers included Indians junior Jeston Gilliam in second at 182 pounds, while Blue Norman took fourth (170) and Carson Orr (106), Blane Gibbs (132) and Hunter Freemen (220) were sixth in their respective weight classes.

Junior High Tournament

The Plainview Junior High wrestling team, which consists of 12 wrestlers, took seventh place at the Midwestern Conference Tournament.

The Indians took home seven medals - Hudson Hobbs (98 pounds - 4th), Toby Stedman (126 pounds – 4th), Jayden Hutson (132 pounds – 6th), Preston Eikerman (140 pounds – 5th), Rye Blackwood (195 pounds – 5th), Justus Gilliam (Heavyweight – 2nd) and in the girls division Jolee Thomas (109 pounds – 1st).

Up next for Plainview is the Junior High State Wrestling Tournament from Friday, Feb. 5 through Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Fair Grounds Arena in Oklahoma City.