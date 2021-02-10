Ardmore's Lewis, Madill's Thompson clinch spots at state

It’s safe to say Ardmore’s Ady Lewis didn’t have a lot of free time during a four-day stretch in Oklahoma City and Norman.

And the freshman didn’t waste the opportunity either, as she took fifth place Monday at the first OSSAA-sanctioned girls wrestling regional tournament at Norman High School.

“There's no separation of class for girls, so all the 3A schools wrestle the 6A schools and somewhere in between,” said Tigers head coach Devin Martinez. “Ardmore had its first-ever girl's wrestling state qualifier today. I’m so very proud of her.”

Lewis wasted little time with back-to-back pins before falling in the semifinals. She couldn't bounce back in the consolation semis, but won 15-4 over Southmoore's Shelby Alvarado to clinch fifth place and a spot at state.

Meanwhile, Madill's Brayleigh Thompson also earned a spot at the state tournament with a fourth-place finish in her weight class. She is the first athlete from the Lady Wildcats wrestling team to advance to state.

Thompson opened action with a pin of Anadarko’s Lexi Padgett before falling in the semifinals. She bounced back in the consolation semis with a pin of Yukon’s Keira Whitworth, but fell short in the third-place match.

Junior High All-State Wrestling Tournament

Lewis showed up to compete over the weekend at the Junior High All-State Wrestling Tournament in Oklahoma City as she won four out of her six matches to take fourth place.

“Ady is still able to compete at Junior High All-State Tournament, which is actually a national tournament because it includes private clubs and teams from states as far away as Arizona and Nebraska, even Pennsylvania and Ohio,” Martinez said. “I think there were something like 120 teams at that tournament and I was really proud of the way our younger wrestlers competed. We had 2 girls make the podium for Ardmore. Ady Lewis and Kaelyn Rice both took fourth place.”

Lewis tallied back-to-back pins in the consolation round before notching a sudden victory in the third round.

The freshman carried that success into the consolation semifinals with a 6-2 decision over Yukon’s Lily Pecina before falling short in the third-place match.

Beau Bearden can be reached at bbearden@gannett.com or on Twitter @ArdmoreitePreps.