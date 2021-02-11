OSSAA postpones regional wrestling tournaments to Feb. 18-19

Local wrestlers will have to wait a week to take the mat as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association postponed all regional tournaments until Feb. 18-19 due to inclement weather.

“Honestly it’s kind of frustrating, but I understand the safety of everybody,” said Plainview wrestling coach Keilan Torres. “That’s obviously going to come first. (But) it’s a little frustrating that the tournament is moved back after having it planned out how we were going to train and everything like that. It helps us out though, because at the end of the day, we get to go ahead and get some extra training in, which gets us even more prepared for regionals.”

The 3A West Regional Tournament was scheduled to take place at Plainview High School on Friday, Feb. 12 through Saturday, Feb. 13 with Sulphur, Davis and Plainview highlighting a field of 29 teams.

Meanwhile, Ardmore was scheduled to make the trek to Duncan for the Class 5A West Tournament and Madill would have gone to Clinton for the Class 4A West Tourney.

All of those tournaments will take place next Thursday and Friday, with seeding meetings for Classes 4A, 5A and 6A set for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Tournament sites and schedules will remain the same and the OSSAA said all pre-sold tickets at Regional sites will be honored on the new dates.

Wrestlers who place next week will advance to the State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, Feb. 27.