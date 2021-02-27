Madill's Williams takes 3rd at 4A State Championship

Griffon Williams may have lost his opening match Friday at 285 pounds, but the Madill High School senior bounced back with three straight wins to take third place at the Class 4A State Wrestling Championship in Oklahoma City.

Williams fell to Oologah’s Gabe Grazier in the quarterfinals before taking care of business in the consolation bracket.

He pinned Catoosa’s Chris Gutierrez and followed it up with a tiebreaker victory to advance to the next round. Williams notched another victory by fall, this time over Skiatook’s Nate Easky to take home third.

Class 3A Championship

A trio of area wrestlers advanced to the third-place match on Saturday at the 3A State Championship.

Plainview’s Jeston Gilliam along with Sulphur’s Kolbe Madron and Gage Graham were in the running to take home a medal.

Gilliam opened his day by pinning Perry’s Brody Harbour in the quarterfinals at 195. The junior lost by decision in the semifinals, but tallied another pin in the consolation semis.

Meanwhile, Madron won his first match at 152 before falling in the semifinals. He bounced back though, with a pin of Cascia Hall’s Luke Eschenheimer.

Graham took the more difficult route as he lost his first match at 113 to drop into the consolation bracket. He won two straight matches with pins of Bridge Creek’s Kaizyn Kraft and Lincoln Christian’s AB Stokes.

Plainview also sent three more athletes to state, but they didn’t fare as well.

Carson Orr opened action at 106 with a pin of Berryhill’s Chanc Bruner, but lost his next two matches.

Reece Bennett experienced a similar situation at 126 by defeating Morrison’s Riley Moorman in the first round. He then fell by pin and decision to end his run.

Lane Johnson, meanwhile, couldn’t pick up a win as he lost both of his matches at 220.

Class 5A Championship

The Ardmore High School wrestling team sent a pair of athletes to Oklahoma City on Thursday and Friday, but they couldn’t make a deep run.

Cameron Orr started his day at 106 by pinning Glenpool’s Korey Griffin, but lost in the quarterfinals. The sophomore bounced back with a 11-5 decision over El Reno’s Hunter Yeakey.

However, the run came to end in the consolation semifinals as Orr fell to Sapulpa’s Caydon Miller, who went on to take third place.

Meanwhile, Ady Lewis won the first state match in Lady Tigers history as the freshman pinned Grove’s Lauren Outhier. Lewis couldn’t keep it rolling though, as back-to-back pins ended her day.