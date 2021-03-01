Plainview's Gilliam takes 3rd at state; Sulphur, Davis wrestlers place 4th

For the second straight year, Plainview’s Jeston Gilliam matched up with Vian’s Cruz Partain on Saturday at the Class 3A State Championship. The junior didn’t get revenge, but he did bounce back with a pair of wins to take third place at 195 pounds.

Gilliam narrowly fell by a 4-3 decision to Partain, who later won a state title. That is a tough pill to swallow, but Gilliam’s overall performance was impressive.

He went 3-1 and tallied all of his wins by fall, highlighted by a pin of Perry’s Brody Harbour in the third-place match.

Meanwhile, Sulphur senior Kolbe Madron and junior Gage Graham became two-time state placers for the Bulldogs.

Madron went 2-2 with a setback to Bridge Creek’s Skyler Bean in the third-place match at 152 pounds. He advanced by pinning Cascia Hall’s Luke Eschenheimer after falling in the semifinals.

Graham also finished 2-2 after falling in the third-place bout at 113 to Vian’s Braylen Rodgers. He took a different route though, falling in the quarterfinals before notching back-to-back pins over Bridge Creek’s Kaizyn Kraft and Lincoln Christian’s AB Stokes.

Girls State Championship

Daityn Webb became the first placer for the Lady Wolves at the state championship in Oklahoma City.

Webb started the day by pinning Morris’ Eden Ramos in the quarterfinals. She fell by decision in the semifinals before winning by ultimate tie breaker to clinch a spot in the third-place match.

Noble’s Kurrstin Howell won that bout over Webb with a 7-2 decision.