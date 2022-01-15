Reece Bennett's 100 career wins highlight Plainview wrestling's early success on the mat

It’s safe to say a competitive mindset can go a long way in pushing an athlete to great heights.

Reece Bennett is the perfect example of that, as the Plainview High School senior proved hard work and dedication can pay off as he tallied his 100th career win during the Anadarko Christmas Tournament in mid-December.

“I ended last season at 91 wins and this year I knew I was going to get it,” Bennett said. “After last year, I told myself, ‘It’s going to happen.’ I just didn’t know when it was going to happen. It means a lot. I’ve been wrestling since I was little. We always have these big plans to do big things in high school and (100 victories) is one of those big things and one of those things you can mark off the bucket list, for sure.”

And while Bennett didn’t reach the milestone in front of a home crowd, he did so in grand fashion with a convincing win.

“There was probably 15 seconds left and I was up 10 points and I told myself, ‘Yup, this is it,’” Bennett said. “It would have been nice to get a pin for the 100th, but a major (decision) worked.”

That 100th victory is in the rearview mirror though, as Bennett pushed his win total to 113 on Thursday with a pin during a dual against Bridge Creek. He is now 22-2 on the season and knows how much a successful career can help motivate younger grapplers.

“I was in their shoes before — I looked up to the high school guys — so it’s really nice to have kids in junior high and lower pee-wee stuff kind of look up to me,” Bennett said. “Look at me as a role model and say, ‘Oh yeah, I want to be like Reece.’ It kind of puts a chip on my shoulder and makes me go a little harder because I have these people looking up to me. Just more than my mom and my dad.”

That dedication doesn’t go unnoticed, as Plainview wrestling coach Keilan Torres knows that Bennett has what it takes to reach the ultimate goal of winning a state championship.

“He’s getting a lot better at his attacks and he’s looking a lot more crisp," Torres said. "There’s still situations that we need to work on. And we’re going to continue to work on those areas because the ultimate goal is to win a state title. For him, I think that’s a possibility. He’s one of those guys who could do it, just like a bunch of other kids on our team. In order for him to do it, we have to fix a couple of things. But for the most part, I’ve seen him get a lot better.”

However, as Torres said, there are plenty of other Indians who have a chance to reach the medal stand.

That fact overshadowed Plainview’s first dual loss of the season to Bridge Creek. The Indians fell to 6-1 on the year, but they know the rest of the journey is much more important.

“At the end of the day, all we’re worried about right now is getting to districts,” Torres said. “We have districts next week, so that’s the main thing to worry about. These are just warm-up duals. When we get to districts, that’s where it really matters and where it really counts.”