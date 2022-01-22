Plainview wrestling takes 2nd at Southern Oklahoma Classic; Ardmore, Madill also earn medals

It’s safe to say the Plainview High School wrestling team took care of business Friday with a second-place finish at the Southern Oklahoma Classic.

Several Indians earned medals, highlighted by Carson Orr, Hudson Hobbs, Reece Bennett, Blue Norman and Lane Johnson finishing in first place. Hobbs was also named Outstanding Wrestler for lower weight classes.

Orr won at 106 pounds as he tallied three pins for the title, while Madill’s Colton Sandefur took third.

At 113, Hobbs notched a pair of pins and an 8-5 decision over Ardmore’s Cameron Orr to take first. Cameron Orr was second, followed by Madill’s Joshua Mann in fifth.

Bennett won his championship match at 138 with an 8-7 decision, while Norman tallied two wins at 182 for a title.

Johnson rounded out the top Indian finishers with four pins to take first place at 220. Teammate Bradford Watson followed in fourth and Madill’s Tobith Guevara was fifth.

Plainview's Jeston Gilliam took second at 195, followed by Madill’s Tobith Guevara in fifth.

At 285, Plainview’s Justus Gilliam was second, while Ardmore’s Gavin Lewis was third and Madill’s James Daniel was fourth. Other finishers at that class included Ardmore’s Xavier Jones in sixth and Plainview’s Keagan Williams in ninth.

Meanwhile, Madill’s Jose Menchaca took third at 120 and Ardmore’s Charles Smith was fourth.

At 126, Plainview’s Ryan Crawford was second and Madill’s Jayden McCain took third.

The Indians continued their success at 132 as Blane Gibbs was third and Toby Stedman was fifth. Madill’s Stevie Love finished seventh.

Plainview’s Seth Fore was fifth at 145, while Madill’s Wylie Combs took second at 152 and Plainview’s Eric Ortega and Dohm Pragg followed in fifth and sixth, respectively.

At 170, Plainview’s Rye Blackwood took fourth and Madill’s Tyler Barnes placed sixth.

Switching gears to the girls bracket, Ardmore’s Addison Lewis won a title in the combined classes of 114/126/138, while Madill’s Jimena Guevara, Codie Shaw and Kaia Henry followed in second, third and fourth, respectively.

Madill’s Rylee Matthews was fourth at 100/107 and Plainview’s Kobie Moiser also finished fourth at 152/185/235.

The Indians are back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 with a home dual match against Ardmore.