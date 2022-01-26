Plainview's Hudson Hobbs proving his 'bright future' with successful freshman campaign

Most dual matches begin with the lowest weight class and end with the heavyweights. It was a different story Tuesday night though, as Plainview High School’s Hudson Hobbs and Ardmore’s Cameron Orr duked it out at 113 pounds in the final match of the night.

The two grapplers gave fans more than their money’s worth in a bout that went into overtime. Once the dust settled, Hobbs was victorious 3-1 by tallying two points on a reversal before time ran out.

“It’s great to have those kind of matches, especially because regionals and state are rolling around,” said Indians head coach Keilan Torres. “We’re looking for matches that we can grind through, battle through and things like that. Hats off to (Cameron Orr), he’s a great competitor and he’s a great kid. Between those two, they’re always going to continue to battle.”

That was also the case Friday, as Hobbs held off Orr during an 8-5 win at the Southern Oklahoma Classic. It was one of five wins that propelled him to first place and the Most Outstanding Wrestler award for lower weight classes.

Hobbs has already accomplished plenty during his freshman campaign, but his coach isn’t surprised.

“Starting out this year, I knew Hudson was going to be a great wrestler,” Torres said. “He’s one of those kids that every time he steps in the room, he goes hard. He gives it everything that he has, every time he’s in there. He has a bright future ahead of him. He’s a freshman and has a ‘go get it’ mentality. Whatever you ask him to do, he’ll do.

“Every time he steps on the mat, he wants the best guy he can wrestle,” Torres continued. “He doesn’t care if they’re a state champion or a state runner-up, he wants them. He looks to find them every time. A lot of kids don’t have that mentality, but he’s one of those guys that wants it. He wants to be great at everything he does.”

Torres isn’t the only one who knows that though, as Ardmore’s first-year head coach Michael Reed has helped mentor some of Plainview’s talented grapplers.

“A handful of those kids, I’ve coached them for numerous years and had a part in their youth career, so I’m really familiar with them,” Reed said. “Hudson is a great wrestler and a great competitor. We lost a heartbreaker (to him Friday) and another heartbreaker tonight. That’s part of the sport. We’ll learn from it and be back better and stronger.”

Orr’s loss wasn’t the only heartbreaker though, as the Tigers dropped all four matches.

Plainview’s Carson Orr opened action with a pin of Ardmore’s Ady Lewis, followed by Plainview’s Ryan Crawford tallying a 13-3 victory over Ardmore’s Charles Smith. Justus Gilliam then gave the Indians another win by fall against Ardmore’s Gavin Lewis.

However, the Tigers aren’t letting the loss get to them.

“It’s rough being the first year (as head coach), but Cameron is the oldest one that stepped foot out there tonight,” Reed said. “There’s really bright things for our junior high, but you have to understand that I’ve coached the youth teams and have four to five kids in fourth, fifth and sixth grade who are hammers that are about to come through — true-blood Ardmore kids. … The future for Ardmore wrestling is very bright.”