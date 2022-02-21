Gilliam brothers triumph as 7 Plainview grapplers headed to Class 3A State Tournament

It’s a moment that brothers Jeston and Justus Gilliam will share for a lifetime.

The younger Justus had all the pressure on him to tally a win during his third-place match at 285 after Jeston did so at 195 on Saturday during the 3A West Regional.

And Justus didn’t disappoint, as the freshman pinned his opponent to clinch a spot at the Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament.

“It’s a really cool experience,” Jeston said. “My freshman year I qualified for state and it’s a really great feeling to see him do that. He has a lot of big things coming for him these next few years. It’s just really cool for me to go out and qualify my last year and the same for his first year.”

And while some older brothers would take all the credit, that’s not the case here.

“Justus is a good practice partner — I was tough on him and I’m still tough on him,” Jeston said. “I think that’s helped him a little bit, but he’s a really strong individual. He has a good heart and a good mind. He’ll be good.”

That humility should be important for Plainview as seven grapplers are headed to the biggest stage of them all inside Jim Norick Arena at OKC Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Gilliam brothers will be two of those and Plainview head coach Keilan Torres took a moment to reflect on their accomplishments.

“That’s always a special moment, especially when you have a younger brother that looks up to you,” Torres said. “For both to do the same thing, it’s a pretty special moment for those two. And it’s great for us. I know that Justus can go as far as he wants to go. As long as he believes in himself, he’ll continue to strive further than he’ll ever dream. The same goes for Jeston. Both of those guys wrestled their butts off this weekend. I’m very proud of them.”

The delight doesn’t stop there though, as another freshman stepped up on Saturday.

It didn’t look good for Hudson Hobbs late in his third-place match at 113, but he dug deep and tallied the win.

“I was down by four points and I reversed him and ended up pinning him with like 30 seconds left,” Hobbs said. “It was super exciting. My parents were going crazy. The crowd was going crazy. It just an overall great experience. It was awesome.”

However, Hobbs also showed his humility by recognizing the teammates who helped him reach great heights during his first season.

“Being in the high school community is just an awesome experience,” Hobbs said. “A lot of the seniors have been really great guys. They’ve pushed me to really try my hardest. I really appreciate each and every one of them. I thank them for all their love and support. They’ve definitely made me who I am today and where I am right now.”

It’s safe to say Reece Bennett is one of those as the senior dominated all season. He was the lone Indian to compete for a championship on Saturday, but fell short with a runner-up finish at 138.

Carson Orr also knows the feeling, as he dropped his third-place match at 106.

“A loss lights a fire under your rear end,” Orr said. “It really shows you what you need to work on right before state.”

Lane Johnson is likely to feed off the same energy. The senior gave it all during his third-place match at 220, but fell by ultimate tiebreaker.

Nevertheless, Plainview is taking positive strides as a program and that bodes well for the future.

“We’re getting a lot better,” Torres said. “My first year here, we only had two go to state. Last year, we progressed to four and now we’re taking six boys and one girl. It’s nice to see the program going the right way. Every year we come to regionals, we’re starting to get more and more. That means we’re doing the right things and moving in the right direction.”