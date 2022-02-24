Ardmore's Cameron Orr 'more determined' in return trip to Class 5A State Tournament

It’s safe to say Cameron Orr has made great strides from a year ago when he won eight of his 12 matches during a COVID-19-shortened campaign.

The Ardmore High School junior proved that by tallying 26 victories this season and carrying that success over to regionals where he placed second to clinch a spot at the 5A State Tournament.

“I’m a whole new wrestler from last year and when you make it to state, records don’t matter anymore,” Orr said. “Of course it’s nice to have a record with 20-plus wins, but you just have to go out there like you have nothing to lose.”

That mindset should pay dividends as Orr opens action against Woodward's Julio Gomez at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

The two have a history, too, as they split a pair of bouts.

“Those matches came in my freshman and sophomore year,” Orr said. “We’re both different from last year, so it will be a good match.”

However, if Orr had his way, he’d be a higher seed in the 113-pound bracket. Eisenhower’s Logan Crawford is in that spot though, as the sophomore held off Orr for a 3-2 win in the championship match at the Class 5A West Regional.

“… Coming in second will make it tougher at state, but I’m still excited for the opportunity to wrestle,” Orr said.

And he will have plenty of support in his corner, especially from Tigers first-year head coach Mike Reed.

“Coach Mike is all about being physical and coaching to what works for me,” Orr said. “What might work for one wrestler might not work for another. Coach says, ‘It’s not a cookie-cutter sport. Every wrestler is different.’ He’s taught me how to wrestle smarter and it’s helped me in many matches.”

Only time will tell how Orr fares this weekend, but his familiarity with wrestling on the biggest stage has him focused and ready.

“You never know what could happen at state, so I’m pumped to compete just like last year,” Orr said. “Nerves are a mindset and I’m more determined than I was last year.”