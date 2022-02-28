Plainview wrestling concludes season with 4 state placers

It’s safe to say the Plainview High School wrestling team didn’t disappoint during the Class 3A State Championship over the weekend in Oklahoma City. That’s apparent as four of the seven Indians who went north earned medals on the biggest stage of them all.

“They went out there and gave everything that they had,” said Plainview head coach Keilan Torres. “To bring home four placements at state is pretty good for us.”

Plainview’s Lane Johnson and Justus Gilliam finished second, while Reece Bennett and Jeston Gilliam took fourth place.

Johnson fell short in the championship match at 220 with a 7-4 loss to Marlow’s Kyle Wilson.

He trailed 4-2 after the first period and it stayed that way as neither wrestler tallied points in the second. That changed in the third though with Johnson adding two points to his total, but it wasn’t enough in the loss.

“Lane was in it the whole match,” Torres said. “If we wouldn’t have gave up two takedowns in the first period, we could have really closed the gap and found a way to win.”

Meanwhile, Justus Gilliam couldn’t hold off Jay’s Maverick Williamson in his title match at 285. The freshman yielded a takedown early in the first before being pinned at the 1:21 mark.

“… For Justus to be a freshman and get into the state finals, it’s a great achievement for him,” Torres said. “Just because not a lot of people expected that. He was able to prove to everybody that he’s there to be there. He’s not there just to be a freshman. He’s there to compete and he’s here to stay.”

Unfortunately, that’s not the case for Bennett as his career came to a close in the third-place match with a loss by fall to Jay’s Jeron Newcomb.

Jeston Gilliam experienced the same fate as Pawhuska’s Lesharo Wildcat won at the 2:43 mark.

“We’re definitely going to miss those guys,” Torres said of the seniors. “They were a big part of our leadership and the growth in our program. But those guys have done a good job of preparing our younger ones. A lot of people would say it’ll be a rebuild, but I think we’re going to go ahead and reload. Hopefully we can start back where we ended. We still have young guys who are coming back — Carson Orr, Justus Gilliam and Hudson Hobbs. We have a couple of other guys who can really step up and fill those holes, but we’re definitely going to miss those seniors.”