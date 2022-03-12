Plainview's Reece Bennett selected to All-State wrestling team

Reece Bennett has earned numerous achievements during his wrestling career, but it’s safe to say all-state honors would be the cherry on top.

That became a reality Friday as the Plainview High School senior was selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s Small West All-State team, joining Sulphur’s Gage Graham on a list of 13 grapplers.

However, this isn’t the end of the road as Bennett will continue his career at Carl Albert State College in Poteau. And while it won’t be a four-year college, he knows it’s the right path for him.

“… With junior college, I get to take a little step up before going to the big-named schools and facing the really good guys,” Bennett told the Ardmoreite in February. “I get to perfect my craft before wrestling for the big-named schools and at the big-named tournaments.”

Bennett knows how to succeed at big-named tournaments though, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the Class 3A State Championship last month. He earned a trip to the biggest stage by taking second at regionals.

With all of that aside, Bennett also consistently wins matches. All it takes is a look at his prep career as he surpassed the 100-win mark early in his senior campaign.

That should pay dividends at the next level, but he’s staying humble.

“To go out there and maybe not get 100 wins in junior college, but maybe 50-60 wins,” Bennett said last month. “That would be a solid junior college career and maybe get up to 100 in four years.”