Monique Matthews scores match-high 11 points in Team USA's loss in pool play

Submitted content

CHIBA, JAPAN — Monique Matthews, an Ardmore native, stepped up on the biggest stage of them all as she tallied 11 points in the USA Women's Sitting Volleyball Team’s match against China.

Matthews was the highest scorer in the match, but Team USA fell 3-0 in preliminary pool play at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

However, defending gold medalist and Team USA captain Kathryn Holloway knows the secret to sitting volleyball comes down to a single thing: momentum.

Unfortunately for Holloway, her opponents captured it on Monday at Makuhari Messe Hall.

“China had momentum pretty much the entire match,” Holloway said.

“There were several moments where we would get on a run, and we'd catch within one or two points, and then either we would have an error, or there would be a call made that didn't go our way,” she said. “Those were big, pivotal points of momentum, and volleyball is a game of momentum.”

Team USA looks to bounce back at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 against the Russian Paralympic Committee in a pool play match.

Watch a live stream at https://www.nbcolympics.com/volleyball.